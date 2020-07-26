The silver medalist at the samran kor olympics awaits the cash prize. Unable to train

Twitter

The silver medal wrestler at the 2018 Olympic Games Simran Kaur has not received the prize money she claims was promised by Satyendra Jain, Delhi’s Minister of Health. Samran was one of nine silver medals from a country in Buenos Aires 2018 where the Indian battalion won two gold and one bronze.

In a video clip, Simran appealed to the Delhi government to provide her with the cash prize she had promised so that she could resume her training, which was interrupted by financial problems.

Simran Kaur makes a video call

Simran says in the video: “While Shri Satinder Jain confirmed that I would get a cash award from the government.”

“But two years passed and I didn’t get any help. I tried to make Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Prime Minister Manish Sisodia aware of this, but I did not receive a response to my emails.

“Because of my poor financial position, I cannot exercise regularly. I appeal to the government of Delhi to release my cash prize according to the share of sport so that I can resume my practice.”

Simran performed dominant in Buenos Aires, leading her group after beating her opponents from New Zealand, Moldova, Egypt and Mongolia. In the final game she lost 6-11 to world champion American Horse Championship Emily Shelson.

Simran also won the gold, silver and bronze medals in the Asian Student Level Championship, and bronze in the 2017 World Student Championship.