“The Simpsons” to stop using white actors to express non-white characters

“Going forward, the Simpsons will no longer have white actors expressing non-white characters,” Fox spokesman Les Eisner said in a statement on Friday.

Over the three decades since the animated sitcom began, White actors have used to play a number of non-white characters including Harry Shearer as Dr. Julius Hibbert and Hank Azaria as Apu Nahasapeemapetilon.

In January, Azaria announced that he would stop expressing Apu 30 years after playing the famous Indo-American character. Azaria is not South Asia.

“All we know is that I will not do the sound anymore, unless there is a way to transmit it or something,” Azaria said. According to the film Industry News Blog said she asked the actor about it after a discussion session.

The actor, according to / Film, said the decision to remove Azaria from expressing Apu was mutual. “We all agreed on that,” he said. “We all feel that this is the right and good thing about it.” The reaction of comedian Harry Kondapolo – whose 2017 documentary, “The Problem with Abu” – sparked controversy about the main character – On Twitter He says he hopes “The Simpsons” will keep Abu and allow “a very talented writing team to do something very interesting with him.” “My documentary was not a problem with Abu” to get rid of a dated cartoon character, but to discuss race, acting and my community (which I love so much), Condondolo wrote. “It was also about how you love something (like the Simpsons) and still criticize aspects of it (Apu).” In his document, Kondapolo interviewed celebrities of South Asian origin, including Aziz Ansari and Cal Benn, to discuss how traits such as Apu could be considered racist. . The offer is mentioned in April 2018 episode To a violent reaction to Apu, who runs the Kwik-E-Mart store on TV Longest manuscript series at prime time In the episode, young woman Lisa Simpson said, “Something that started decades ago and was applauded and harmless is now politically incorrect. What can you do?” Then Lisa took a peek at a framed picture of Abu Manqush with the message “She Doesn’t Own a Cow.” Azariah later that month He said to the host “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” He would be happy to step aside from Apu and disagree with how the offer handled criticism. “The idea that anyone – young or old, past or present – being bullied or harassed based on the character of Apu, makes me really sad,” said Azaria, who expresses other characters on the show. “It was definitely not my intention,” he said. “I wanted to spread laughter and joy in this character, and the idea that it brought pain and suffering in any way, and that it was used to marginalize people, is annoying.”

