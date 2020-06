The source says: NFL and players draw “black life” on the pitch in Orlando when the season resumes.

The news was First reported by ESPN It comes as Athletes in all sports are demanding justice In the killing of black people by the police. Both the League and the players have previously announced the goal of taking collective action to combat systemic racism and promote social justice.

Several former and current NBA players alike have published statements, have posted posts on social media or have written about the following protests George Floyd’s death In police custody.

Karim Abdel-Jabbar He defended the protesters in a strong editorial for the Los Angeles Times earlier this month.

“African Americans have been living in a burning building for many years, suffocating from smoke and burning more closely. Racism in America is like dust in the air. It looks invisible – even if you choke it -” until you let the sun enter. Then she sees it everywhere, “wrote Vamer Hall.

The NBA 2019-2020 season will resume on July 30 at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. The season was suspended on March 11 due to the coronary virus pandemic.