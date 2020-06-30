The source says: NFL and players draw “black life” on the pitch in Orlando when the season resumes.

Karim Abdel-Jabbar He defended the protesters in a strong editorial for the Los Angeles Times earlier this month.

“African Americans have been living in a burning building for many years, suffocating from smoke and burning more closely. Racism in America is like dust in the air. It looks invisible – even if you choke it -” until you let the sun enter. Then she sees it everywhere, “wrote Vamer Hall.

The NBA 2019-2020 season will resume on July 30 at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. The season was suspended on March 11 due to the coronary virus pandemic.