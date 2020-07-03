SEOUL, South Korea – The South Koreans have waited 16 years for a delicious and crunchy bite that satisfies their taste and corrects a common mistake. This week, they finally managed to fill a bowl with the cereal they wanted all the time: Chex with scallion flavor.

The flavor of the limited edition Kellogg in Korea released this week, which was complemented by an engaging announcement and an apology for waiting, has gained surprising cultural importance for an exotic cooking experience.

In 2004, the company announced a general vote for a new product: chocolate flavored choco or green onion flavored.

Chaka led by an overwhelming margin, but iterations were said to distort online voting and Chiki announced the winner.

Many South Koreans saw the result as more than just a marketing accident.

“It’s kind of the biggest issue in South Korean society,” said Raphael Rashid, an independent journalist in Seoul who writes about South Korean politics and culture. “The South Koreans have grown accustomed to or suffered from dictatorship experience, like years, if not decades.”

He said that the chocolate victory was “a kind reminiscent” of that.

The surface has long been buried memories of Yoon Gunhee, who voted in the infamous election.

She said it was about 13 or 14 when she discovered an ad to elect a flavor on the back of a pill box.

“At the time I was young, so I voted for the chocolate,” said Yun, a graphic designer in a separate game. “Green onions don’t look really delicious.”

People around her remembered they voted for the onion flavor because they found it funny.

Yoon said that she enjoyed this week from the light commercial for green onions Chex – which includes a famous South Korean singer announcing: “I’m sorry, I’m sorry that the flavor of green onions arrived too late” and “The promise must be kept,” with the scientists in clothes. White in the laboratory working to develop the perfect flavor. The video generated over 900,000 views on YouTube.

Yoon said she wanted to buy it “at least once.”

“The fake vote at that time was a disturbing experience,” she recalled. While the memory was small, she was reminded of her whenever she saw the Chex box.

“I think I will be able to sort out my feelings after eating green onions flavored with Chex,” said Yoon.

South Korean Twitter was delighted by uploading Chex photos. Some feel the adventure, sprinkle sprinkled green onion seeds as an ornament on signature South Korean dishes including kimchi and spicy ramen noodles.

Like Americans, South Koreans usually eat their cereal with milk, but some say that Chex scallion is better on its own or with a drink like beer or soju.

Rashid set himself up to be among the first to try it out and earn an online fund. On Thursday his face became sour when he got his first taste.

He said it has an “onion-flavored background”, reminiscent of snacks from the famous onion rings in Korea.

“It doesn’t taste great,” said Rashid, as he rinsed his mouth between the bites. “And I think Kellogg knows it might not taste great either.”