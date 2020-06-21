The strong Belarusian man faces widespread protests after imprisoning his main competitors

Lukashenko has ruled the former Soviet republic with a population of more than 9 million people since 1994 and is contesting elections for the sixth time in elections scheduled for August 9. It has long sparked international criticism of the suppression of the country’s opposition and secret police – still known as the Soviet Intelligence Service – often arresting and harassing opposition activists and independent journalists.

Friday’s demonstrations, in which thousands marched through the streets of 10 cities, were driven by a series of arrests, in what opposition activists described as an attempt to get the popular candidates out of the presidential race. Two of Lukashenko’s two main opponents are currently in the Soviet Intelligence and Police Detention: the famous YouTube blogger Sergey Tikhanovsky, who was arrested in late May, and former Belgian PresidentBankbank Viktor Babariko, who was arrested on June 18 with his son and campaign manager, Edward Paparico, according to their campaigns.

On Friday, Lukashenko said the protests were a foreign conspiracy, and he claimed that law enforcement in the country “frustrated the square”, alluding to the 2014 revolution in Ukraine that toppled the pro-Russian president.

“We were able to take some steps ahead of time and cancel the large-scale plan to destabilize Belarus,” Lukashenko was quoted as saying by the state news agency. BelTA . “We showed the true faces of the dolls we have here and the dolls sitting outside Belarus.

“Don’t make me choose. If I act democratically, if I show them that I am very warm and mysterious, I have a chance to lose the whole country,” Lukashenko added.

Pappariko is the main opponent of Lukashenko in this presidential election. His campaign He says they collected 425,000 signatures to support his candidacy, surpassing 100,000 signatures.

There are no independent and reliable political polls in the country, but in early June, “Sasha”, three percent, was on Belarusian social media, indicating Lukashenko’s decline in unofficial polls from independent internet outlets. Sasha is the nickname of Alexander.

A friend, Edward Babariko, said in a Facebook post on Thursday that he was being questioned at the RIA detention center on charges of tax evasion. Victor Pabarico’s lawyers said that they could not visit their client. As of Saturday, Paparicos was not released.

The arrest was preceded by a series of police raids on the offices and apartments of his family members in Babariko. The head of the Belarusian State Monitoring Committee, Ivan Tartel, said that 20 current and former executives associated with Babariko had been arrested on various charges, including tax evasion and embezzlement, and acknowledged that “Babariko is the organizer of a criminal scheme.”

Paparico denies any wrongdoing Say accusations She was politically motivated.

Lukashenko claimed that many of the candidates who contested him in this election had links to Russia. Several Belarusian outlets have described Babariko as a “Kremlin-linked candidate” when he has been running Belgazbrumpank, a subsidiary of Russia’s state-owned energy company Gazprom, for the past 20 years. Papparrico himself denied this allegation and asked the media not to call him a pro-Russian candidate. Lukashenko has long had close ties with Russia, which has close economic ties and a customs union with Belarus.

“[Lukashenko] “She is doing this because of the road map on deep integration with Russia … in which Belarus loses its sovereignty and has sparked a wave of popular anger,” Paparico said in an interview with independent Russia. RBC News Port . “Now any suggestion that something has been done in the interests of Russia or any other country [negative] Reaction within the Belarusian society. “

The Kremlin also denied support for Babariko and rejected the accusations against Gazprom.

“The Kremlin has no candidates in the Belarusian elections,” Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, said earlier this week.

Putin and Lukashenko exchanged a phone call this week, but they did not discuss the situation around Bank of Belgizbrumbank, according to Pescov. Lukashenko is expected to visit Moscow next week to attend the victory day parade in the Red Square.

The UK and US governments condemned the arrests and urged the Belarusian authorities to respect the right of their citizens to peacefully protest.

“The United States urges the Belarusian government to fulfill its international obligations to respect fundamental freedoms by permitting the Belarusian people to peacefully assemble freely and release detainees, including journalists covering peaceful gatherings tonight,” the US embassy in Minsk said on Twitter. tweet.