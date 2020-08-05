The study concluded that hair loss may be a symptom of coronaviruses

A recent study identified dozens of symptoms of previously unreported long-term coronaviruses, including hair loss.

The a study It was performed by a doctor at Indiana University School of Medicine and the popular COVID-19 Survivor Corps survivor group using a Facebook poll. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently identified only 17 of the persistent symptoms of COVID-19, the survey of more than 1,500 patients found 98 possible symptoms, according to Dr. Natalie Lambert, an assistant research professor at the University of Indiana Medical School.

“The new symptoms that our study identified include severe nerve pain, difficulty concentrating, difficulty sleeping, blurred vision, and even hair loss,” Lambert said in a written statement.

The CDC has identified fever or chills, coughing, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body pain, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea as symptoms that may appear between two and 14 days after Exposure to the virus.

The report stated that more than a quarter of the symptoms reported in the new survey – 26.5% – were painful. Some of the same symptoms identified by the CDC included, in addition to other symptoms such as heartburn, back pain, and chest pain.

The rest of the symptoms were painless, including nearly a third of the participants who reported hair loss. Other reported symptoms included memory, anxiety, dizziness, and vision impairment, among other things.

A member of the group who said she had had a koid 19 in early April estimated that she had lost 75% of her hair and wrote that she was planning to get a wig.

“My face looks already older since I was infected with the virus, but I’m still flexible,” she wrote. “I’m not sure if my hair will come back again as it was.”

The American Academy of Dermatology It also tracks “skin manifestations” of coronavirus. The group has already warned that people living with the virus may develop a rash or swollen, variable-color “toes”.

Dr. Esther Freeman, who leads the academy’s efforts in fighting coronavirus, said Today.com They also saw an increasing number of hair loss cases.

Hair loss may be linked to a condition called phone booby-trapped, according to the report. It causes hair loss in people suffering from a stressful illness or any other event in life. Telogen flowing hair loss usually begins about three months after the stressful event, which Freeman told today will coincide with the height of the epidemic.

While there is still a lot to learn about COVID-19, many members of the Survivor Corps group have reported difficulty getting their doctors to manage less common symptoms of coronavirus.

While Facebook is not usually used as the basis for medical studies, Lambert said Survivor Corps was valuable for crowdsourcing experiences.

“Until more research is done that helps us understand why these long-term symptoms occur and how to treat them, thousands of long-haul vans at home will continue to suffer from both the painful symptoms of COVID-19 and the uncertainty over when they will feel better again.