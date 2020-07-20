The study found that mothers reduce working hours during childcare coronavirus closings

Mothers are still stuck with children, even during coronavirus closings.

A new study indicates that mothers working with young children have had to reduce their working hours more than working parents, even when they work from home.

The research listed several possible reasons for this to happen.

The study was published in the journal “Gender, Work, and Organization” and used data from about 60,000 American families, I mentioned Yahoo Lifestyle. The researchers collected information about working hours for husbands from February to April in families where both parents worked.

According to the results, parents tended to work a full work week while mothers hours were cut by about two hours a week.

Families most affected by the closures included families with children of primary school age (or younger). The researchers said that children in this age group need the most attention throughout the day.

Part of the reason why some parents have had to reduce their work hours is because of the loss of access to other caregivers, such as babysitters, daycare or summer camps. Also, during the closing period, many children were unable to go on traditional outings, forcing them to stay at home for longer periods of time.

Other surveys have shown more promising data, however.

A survey of 2,000 Americans showed that the closure has brought families closer. With parents working from home and children using distance learning for school, families face more moments they may have missed.

Many parents who answered the survey said they had gone through with a teacher who would have missed them if they were out of the house at work, while others reported an increase in conversations from heart to heart.