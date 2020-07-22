The study indicates a rapid weakening of immunity in people with mild Covid-19 infection

Dr. Anthony Fossey, director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Jake Tapper, in an interview with CNN News, on Tuesday that the health of children and teachers should guide school reopening policies.

“I think you should put that in the context of that an important issue is making sure that you do everything in your power to protect the safety and health of children, as well as teachers, and this should guide your policy,” Fauci said.

Fossey said that there are different types of methods under discussion to reopen schools.

“But in order to preserve their health and well-being, as well as teachers, to do some kind of modeling, different versions, I heard different versions from different different supervisors, about school scheduling, in the morning, in the afternoon, about alternative days, around outdoor places more than indoor places If possible, protect the weak. ”

Fossey discussed Covid-19 testing in schools and how it could be implemented.

“A more comprehensive pre-entry exam, intermittent at different intervals, is a monitoring test that is clearly discussed at the college and college level.” Fossey said. “Whether or not you will be discussing it even in primary, middle and other schools, I’m not sure.”

Fossey said it is not true that the notion that children do not get sick like adults or transmit coronavirus like adults means that there is no risk in reopening the school.

“In general, the children who are infected – as we know from the statistics – are clearly, for the most part, very good and not seriously ill … but there are exceptions to that. I think we should be realistic to realize that the children who are infected, Mostly, they do not develop serious diseases – but some children develop serious diseases and others transmit it to adults.