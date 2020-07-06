The study of coronavirus antibody in Spain adds evidence against herd immunity

The results indicate that 95% of the Spanish population is still vulnerable to the virus. Herd immunity comes when enough people are infected with – or vaccinated against – a virus or bacteria – to stop their circulation.

The European Center for Disease Control told CNN that the Spanish research, on a nationwide representative sample of more than 61,000 participants, appears to be the largest study to date among dozens of serological studies on coronavirus conducted by European countries.

“In light of these findings, any proposed proposal to achieve herd immunity through natural infection is not only very immoral, but also unattainable,” said the authors of the Lancet commentary, Isabella Eckerly, head of the Geneva Center for Emerging Viral Diseases, and Benjamin Meyer. , Virologist at the University of Geneva.

Doctors are not sure whether the presence of coronavirus antibodies means that a person cannot be infected again. It is not clear how long or how antibodies protect people from the virus.

The peer-reviewed study started in Spain in April, while the country remained in strict ban, conducted by government and epidemiological research agencies.

“The relatively low serological spread observed in the context of the severe epidemic in Spain may serve as a reference to other countries. At present, it is difficult to achieve herd immunity without accepting collateral damage to many deaths among vulnerable populations and overburdened health systems.,” The report reads. .

“Some experts have calculated that about 60% of the serological proliferation may mean herd immunity, but we are very far from achieving this number,” Marina Polan, director of the Spanish Study, Director of the National Center for Epidemiology, told CNN.

Spain was one of the countries most affected by coronavirus in Europe, with more than 28,000 deaths and 250,000 infections.

The Lancet the results of the first phase of Spain study, conducted in the period April 27 to 11, published in May, which showed the spread of antibodies nationwide by 5%.

But the Madrid metropolitan area, the country most affected by the Covid-19, had a prevalence of more than 10%, urban Barcelona was 7%, while many other coastal provinces had significantly lower rates.

Likewise, the prevalence of Geneva was 10.8% in the Swiss study conducted from April to early May, according to The Lancet.

“With the naivete of the vast majority of the population, circulation of the virus can quickly return to the early epidemiological dimensions of a second wave once the measures are lifted,” wrote the authors of the Lancet Eckel and Mayer comment on the results.

The results of the second study phase were released in Spain on June 4, showing a national prevalence of 5.2%, just above the first stage. The results of the third and final stage were announced on Monday. They said they showed that the national prevalence rate remained at 5.2%.