The study says that people are more likely to get coronavirus from home, not from outside

A new study by a team of epidemiologists in South Korea has found that people will likely catch coronaviruses from their home and not from abroad. The researchers reached this conclusion after analyzing 5706 patients, and more than 59,000 people contacted them.

Prevalence of coronavirus in the family

According to the new study report, only two out of 100 positive infections detected from non-family contacts. Shockingly, one in every 10 contacts was infected with the virus from home contacts.

It should also be noted that the incidence of intra-family increases significantly when the first confirmed case of a home is a teenager or a person in the 1960s and 1970s. The research report also indicated that children under the age of nine are less likely to become sick. Moreover, children under the age of nine are often asymptomatic, which makes it difficult to find patients in this age group.

“This is probably because these age groups are likely to be in close contact with family members because the group is in greatest need of protection or support,” said Jeong Eun Kyung, director of the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The co-author of the study told the media.

Coronavirus: the latest world statistics

The new coronavirus that originated from Wuhan has already killed more than 619,520 people, and the total number of positive cases has exceeded 15 million. According to the latest statistics, India and the United States are the two countries that are affecting the mess associated with the outbreak of COVID-19 very poorly.

In India, the total number of coronavirus cases is 1,194,085, and given the number of positive cases reported daily, it is expected that the number will increase dramatically in the coming days. On July 21 alone, 37,724 cases of Coronavirus and 648 deaths were reported in India.

Meanwhile, in the United States, more than 1,000 deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, and this is the highest number since May 29. As more states begin to ease closures, the United States is expected to face the outbreak of the epidemic in the coming days.