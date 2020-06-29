The study shows that the winners in Eurovision usually relate to love

They concluded that there are some sure ways that countries can improve their chances of glory. the most important? Sing about love, obviously.
Love has been the pre-eminent topic in 69% of Eurovision entries in the past decade, but has emerged at a higher rate (83%) than the three best entries, musicologists have found Joe Bennett from Berkeley School of Music in the United States and Simon Troup from music publisher Digital Music Art UK.
Their study also highlighted a number of trends in successful Eurovision inputs between 2010 and 2019 – a region that the minds of the UK’s efforts should begin to care about.
They note that the Eurovision winners are slowing down, with the average rhythm of the top three recording songs from 148 beats per minute in 2010 to 76 beats per minute last year. While one in five entries is committed to changing the classic Eurovision key, none of the new winners has used this trick.
The researchers used “a mixture of computer analysis, transcription of music, immersive listening, and song song interpretation to determine the theme, style, and musical characteristics of each song, and then analyze the data to explore the characteristics of the songs that attract the most votes in the competition,” they wrote.
They found that the event stubbornly resisted popular music trends, bravely making its way in terms of musical experiences.
The researchers pointed out that “Eurovision’s song styles seem to have” evolved “in the Darwinian cultural sense independently of the prevailing world pop music,” speculating that this “is due to cultural and structural factors specific to the competition, on the contrary. The popularity of the strikes was decided. “
This explains why Poland once entered a group of women who all incomprehensibly burst butter throughout their performance, or why Estonia’s 2008 performance showed dancers in bikinis with pictures of onions, or why this is Event:
The researchers identified six major topics behind the bulk of Europe’s inputs: love, loneliness, music, self-assertion, history and “dance party”.
Love was such a comprehensive topic that they divided it into four separate subcategories: songs about searching for love, falling in love, having problems with love, and breaking a heart.
Eurovision is scheduled to be held next year in the Netherlands, after the cancellation of the Rotterdam event this year. When we announced the news, the organizers said: “We regret this situation very much, but I can promise you: the European song competition will come back stronger than ever.”
You may also like
Mike Henry will no longer be Cleveland’s voice in Family Guy
Tom Morillo of Rage Against the Machine introduced one of the guitars to a 10-year-old rock girl
‘Risk!’ Superstar Alex Trippic and his wife give $ 500,000 to help combat homelessness
“The Simpsons” to stop using white actors to express non-white characters
The suit says Sherlock Holmes is very cute in the upcoming adaptation of Netflix