But a couple of scientists tried to do the impossible and set the logic of Eurovision, Kitch Camp Festival Serving obsessed with continent-wide every May.

They concluded that there are some sure ways that countries can improve their chances of glory. the most important? Sing about love, obviously.

Love has been the pre-eminent topic in 69% of Eurovision entries in the past decade, but has emerged at a higher rate (83%) than the three best entries, musicologists have found Joe Bennett from Berkeley School of Music in the United States and Simon Troup from music publisher Digital Music Art UK.

Their study also highlighted a number of trends in successful Eurovision inputs between 2010 and 2019 – a region that the minds of the UK’s efforts should begin to care about.