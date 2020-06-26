The suit says Sherlock Holmes is very cute in the upcoming adaptation of Netflix

The movie, which is based on a series of novels prepared by Nancy Springer and set to launch on Netflix in September, follows the younger sister of the legendary detective, a character created by Springer.

But the legacy of the late author objected to how Holmes was portrayed in the series, Arguing that the mind was kind and emotional in books that are still subject to copyright. In previous works, now in the public sphere, his isolation and lack of sympathy are crucial aspects of his personality and must be respected in any adaptation, as the estate claims.

Many of Sherlock Holmes’s later titles are still protected under U.S. copyright law.

The estate filed a lawsuit against Netflix and U.S.-based producers, Springer and publisher Penguin Random House, and others at the US District Court for New Mexico County, just three months before the movie – starring Henry Cavill Like Sherlock and Millie Bobby Brown As the title character, Enola – set to premiere on the video platform.