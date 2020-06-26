The suit says Sherlock Holmes is very cute in the upcoming adaptation of Netflix

The movie, which is based on a series of novels prepared by Nancy Springer and set to launch on Netflix in September, follows the younger sister of the legendary detective, a character created by Springer.
But the legacy of the late author objected to how Holmes was portrayed in the series, Arguing that the mind was kind and emotional in books that are still subject to copyright. In previous works, now in the public sphere, his isolation and lack of sympathy are crucial aspects of his personality and must be respected in any adaptation, as the estate claims.
Many of Sherlock Holmes’s later titles are still protected under U.S. copyright law.
“While Sherlock Holmes is known for his great powers of observation and logic, he is almost famous for being lonely and unemotional,” the recording says, citing an excerpt from the story of Conan Doyle in which his friend and assistant Dr. John Watson describes Holmes as “weak in human compassion as he was prominent in intelligence.”
“(O) Holmes, Watson was utilitarian – to be employed when he is useful, then to step aside,” the recording continues. “Holmes did not treat Watson warmly.”
While most of Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes stories are available in the public domain and thus anyone can adapt them, a series of later stories – written after World War I, which had a profound influence on the author – are still copyrighted.
The estate, which has gone through other alleged violations over the years, argues that only in these subsequent copyright-protected stories has the media diluted it – and that by using these gentle traits, the books and movie “Enola Holmes” thus violates copyright.
CNN contacted Netflix, Springer, and Penguin Random House, book publisher, for comment.
The recording says: “Holmes had to be a human,” after describing the impact of the war on Conan Doyle. “He became friends. He can express feelings. He started to respect women.”
“[T]”Springer’s novels are used extensively and violently by Conan Doyle’s transformation of Holmes from cold and embarrassing to warm, respectful and kind in his relationships.”
“Springer puts Inula Holmes at the center of the novels, (Sherlock) Holmes first treated her coldly, then changed to respond with warmth and kindness,” she added.
He quotes a clip from Springer 2008’s “The Case of Strange Bouquets”, as Holmes worries about Watson after his disappearance. The recording argues: “Nothing in public domain stories expresses these feelings.”
The registrations do not claim that Springer nor its publisher nor Netflix adaptation producers have requested permission to use copyrighted Conan Doyle stories.
In her promotional material in April, Netflix said that the new movie “tells the story of Sherlock’s sister and sister Mycroft Holmes, the rebellious Enola, who is a talent in and of itself who often outpaces her illustrious siblings.”
She added that the movie “puts a new dynamic touch on the world’s greatest laboratory and wonderful family.”