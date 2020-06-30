The White House insists that President Donald Trump has not been seen in intelligence reports – asking the question why this might be the case, if true. However, on Tuesday night, The New York Times reported That President Trump, was already briefed on Russian rewards in February – three months before his unilateral offer of an invitation Russia to the G7 meetings

At least, he fits into a long style of Trump and his team avoiding confrontation with Vladimir Putin, despite constant provocations.

It also provides only the most recent and pressing examples of why so much of the Supreme Court decision on whether Trump taxes and business records can be delivered to House members and New York County attorneys. The verdict is expected this week.

This may be the Supreme Court decision that was closely monitored at this session, with enormous implications for the separation of powers and the ability of American voters to make a fully informed decision in the November presidential election.