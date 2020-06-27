The three women who should top the Biden deputy list (opinion)

Biden has already made history by committing to choosing a female candidate. Fortunately for him, there are a number of talented and experienced women who compete legitimately right away. We believe California Senator Kamala Harris, Florida Rep. Val Demings and former National Security Adviser Susan Rice should be at the top of Biden’s list.

We agree with Berry Bacon 538 Appreciation The choice of a black woman is an important recognition of both descriptive description (to what extent a candidate looks like a voter) and a symbolic representation (how the candidate represents an idea that resonates with voters). Such a choice would likely reinforce Biden’s positive perceptions of the democratic base – a rule sparked by ethnic unrest and protests across the country. Failure to do so may weaken turnout among marginal voters, which may be costly in close competition.

Other factors that drive the vice president selection process include: budget, geography, and qualifications. Harris, Deming’s and Rice are able to meet all of these standards.

Balancing mostly served as a means of balancing ideology on the ticket – associating the moderate with a more conservative or liberal candidate and vice versa. Lately, candidates have been aware of other factors such as age, race, gender and religion. One of Biden’s choices for former President Barack Obama was one of the ways to balance age, race and experience.

Geography appreciates how the Vice President’s choice of ticket opportunities improves to win those key states of electoral college victory. While research suggests that the owners run Rarely holds a state for a ticket , Is the calculus that all campaigns consider. The choice of Harris, Demings or Rice can boost turnout in important urban areas of the state with a large number of African-American residents like Charlotte, Cleveland, Detroit, Miami, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, etc.

Candidate qualifications are crucial given that they are one heartbeat away from becoming president. Voters should be confident that the candidate’s companion is able to do the job if the occasion calls for it. Biden’s advanced progression and lack of commitment to a potential second term makes his choice a true heir.

Harris, Deming’s and Rice are all eligible to head the country and can take over on the first day if necessary – and that may be the most important reason to think seriously. They all have experience at the federal level and each field has important boxes related to battle with the Trump-Pence ticket.

Harris has shown herself particularly impressive in confirmation sessions of the Senate Judicial Committee (especially with Attorney General Bill Barr and Supreme Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh). It also competed for the Democratic nomination for the presidency for 2020, and successfully succeeded statewide for both the Attorney General and the US Senator in California, a state with The fifth largest economy The world has a population of 40 million people.

Although Deming had a relatively short political career, he was very impressive. She has had an important role as an accountability director in Trump’s Senate trial and hail from the swaying swing state of Florida. Deming rose through the ranks to become Head of the Orlando Police Department Before he was elected to the US House of Representatives. Harris and Deming’s direct experience with the criminal justice system will be useful when addressing potential police reforms in the area of ​​policy that are likely to be a key area in the 2020 case.

While Rice has never held an electoral office, she has an abundance of high-level political experience after serving in the Clinton and Obama administrations. Her experience as national security advisor and ambassador to the United Nations during the entire Obama presidency provides Rice with qualifications at the highest levels in domestic and international affairs.

The ability of Democrats to exclude voters in November is crucial and one of the keys to democratic victory. This is especially important considering that 9 out of 10 African Americans are generally voting for Democrats

It is worth noting that the turnout of African Americans in 2016 decreased for the first time in a generation, and decreased nationwide. 7 percentage points from 2012 to 2016 According to the Pew Research Center. The drop was particularly noticeable in several critical swing conditions.

The choice of Harris, Deming or Rice will make a compelling statement during this turbulent period and will provide Biden with balance. Pairing a colored woman with a 77-year-old white man will not only make history, but can also stimulate turnout levels among African Americans like that of 2008 and 2012 – something Democrats most likely need to do to ensure victory in 2020. .