The trailer for Halo Infinite Xbox Series X divides the fans

Media playback is not supported on your device Explain the media Watch: first look at Halo Infinite

Microsoft gave players an initial look at how Halo Infinite is played.

The company said that the game’s map was more than twice its size in the last two entries of the science fiction franchise combined.

It also promised “more sophisticated visual effects” than before on the upcoming Xbox Series X console.

However, some players have expressed their disappointment on social media with the quality of the graphics presented inside the demo.

Photo copyright

Microsoft Comment on the photo

The Halo Infinite ad featured a action-packed battle before the game’s broader plot was revealed





This may be partly due to Halo Infinite’s artistic style, and the live broadcast is in 1080p HD.

A trailer uploaded shortly after that in 4K showed detail and lighting for a much better effect.

There was a more positive response to adding new weapons, which included a grapple hook as well as a futuristic automatic pistol.

Microsoft is also promoting the game as having load times much faster than before – a feature Sony also made a lot of during the PlayStation 5 event.

Photo copyright

Microsoft Comment on the photo

Microsoft has said that Halo Infinite will run at 60fps on the Xbox Series X





“There is a huge community around Halo, and people really love Master Chief, but it also reaches a broader audience with people who may not end the story, but spend hours on team play,” commented Ellen Rose, introduction to the Outside Xtra Games program.

“If Xbox colored it, it might really help change sales of the new Xbox Series X.”

Microsoft also confirmed that other major franchises will come to the new console in the form of Forza Motorsport 8.

Photo copyright

Microsoft

It was described as being in the early stages of its development, so it is unlikely to be released alongside the device.

Other games revealed:

Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga – a sequel to the original BAFTA-winning original, which will be set in Iceland this time

Grounded – A third-person action game in which the player’s personality shrinks and he must fight bugs in his backyard

State of Decay 3 – A second sequel to the survival horror game, in which a zombie deer appeared in her trailer

Photo copyright

Microsoft Comment on the photo

Hellblade Hero is a Celtic warrior dealing with psychosis – the first game was praised for tackling her mental health problems





Microsoft also introduced the “Tell Me Why” feature from the French studio Dontnod Entertainment, which previously released Life Is Strange.

It is worth noting that what the developers have said is the first convertible client in a major release.

The trailer showed Tyler and his twin sister Alison watching their ghosts of their past selves in a story focused on exploring mysteries about their mother and childhood.

Despite the decision to open new horizons, the footage shown did not specifically mention Tyler’s nationality.

Photo copyright

Microsoft Comment on the photo

Tell me why it’s a novel adventure game that will be released in several chapters





Over the current generation of gaming consoles, Xbox One ranks third in global sales, behind Sony’s PlayStation 4 and Nintendo’s Switch.

But one expert said it was much better in terms of UK market share.

“There is a love for Halo brand among UK consumers, and their tastes generally match the United States [where the gap is also closer]Pierce Harding Rolls commented from AMP’s analysis.

“So I expect it to be very close between the next generation platforms here. But when you look at continental Europe and other global markets, the disparity is likely to be huge for PlayStation 5.”

Sony and Microsoft have invested in exclusive content by acquiring third-party game studios in recent years.

However, they are now pursuing different strategies.

Sony plans to release many of its new games only on PlayStation 5. By contrast, Microsoft generally intends to release upcoming first-party titles on both PCs and the new Xbox X series, and there is often the current Xbox One as well.

So far, neither company has disclosed the cost of their new consoles, although they will go on sale before the end of 2020.

Both may be stalled in the hope that the other will go first, allowing the second party to adjust its strategy accordingly.

However, Mr. Harding Rolls suggested that it is wise for companies not to wait too long,

“The coronavirus has put pressure on spending, so I think there will be an advantage to give people the ability to pre-order,” he said.

“Stronger foot”

Mark Sislaack analysis, BBC Click

Photo copyright

Microsoft

What is the next generation, other than better graphics and fast loading times?

It is a question I have been asking every developer and CEO in the game industry I spoke to last year.

Until now, I have not received a full answer to the question.

After a shaky debut of Xbox again in May, the back-up call from Halo Chief in this latest event put the Series X console on a more stable foot.

Compared to Sony’s shock and awe online show last month, Xbox chose a cool and elegant event. Halo Infinite and Forza Motorsport use tried and tested Xbox privileges to prove that the new device will be a force to be reckoned with.

For me, this event was a much more reminiscent of the atmosphere and feel of the recent E3 shows for Xbox.

A big issue, it highlights a variety of games from first-person shooting games and racing titles to more thoughtful fare like Tell Me Why, an exclusive platform game with a transformable character. They even found time to spark a new legend, too.

Photo copyright

Microsoft Comment on the photo

The new Fable trailer shows a fairy making a delightful ride before the frog eats it





Xbox appears to be more than ready for another junk challenge with PlayStation.

But consumer expectations for next-generation capabilities are likely to be softened, so we take a first-hand look at games played on next-generation devices, rather than judging based on an online promotional stream.