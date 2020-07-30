The training continues as the coach’s test is positive for COVID at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Stadium

IANS photos

The Sports Authority of India said in a statement on Thursday that the coach, who was deployed at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Stadium in the national capital, showed a positive test for COVID-19. The project places further doubt on the proposed national camp for Olympic shooters to be held in August.

“The test result was notified to the authorities by the coach on July 30,” the agency said. “The coach visited the center’s administrative department only on July 24, 2020.

“You did not visit the playing field or interacted with any sports training at the center. All actions were taken according to the protocol. The center has been cleared and the archers training will not be affected.”

The Supreme Oversight Authority opened the way for Olympic archers on July 8. After that, the NRAI had planned after a meeting on 14 July to start a national camp for 32 of the archers chosen from 1 August.

She said that the attendance of the chosen archers would be mandatory, but the archers and coaches were not happy with this warning.

“We didn’t get an official mail or something like that. Even if all safety measures are in place, would anyone be held responsible if someone gets COVID-19?” A senior shooter heading to Tokyo told IANS earlier this month on condition of anonymity.

“Traveling to Delhi is another thing. So we must take care of many things. They must first issue a local calendar that we had better plan in the camp. In any case we are all training at home so this is not a problem and he added the shooter.”

Another shooter said, “I think they (NRAI) will make it optional after a few days.”

“There are a lot of archers who live around Delhi. But archers like us who reside in another state may sometimes have to make two trips to reach Delhi. This is risky at this point. In the range, we and I will be taken care of and I am sure of that . But it’s just the mobile. “