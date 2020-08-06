He understands the skepticism, but coach Bryson Deschamps swears that the huge golfer doesn’t use steroids.

DeChambeau added about 50 pounds in the past year, with nearly half of that during the coronavirus pandemic. He’s allowed to add, on average, 20 yards in tee shots. During his 3-shot win at Rocket Mortgage Classic, the 26-year-old got into a heated debate with a photographer over concerns that his extreme reaction to a bad sand shot could damage his image.

Longtime rival Brooks Kopka appears to have taken a shot at DeChambeau on Twitter, posting a GIF of “Eastbound and Down” Kenny Bowers, with the headline “Kenny Bowers Faces Doping Allegations.” The GIF shows the forces attacking the camera leg.

Greg Roscoff, Deschambo coach, He said that the transformation of the body was not aided by any chemicals. Instead, he said it was years in the making.

“Since we have the foundation, you see the end result of that happens quickly,” Roskopf told ESPN with the PGA Championship – the first major tournament of the year – set to begin Thursday in Harding Park in San Francisco.

“But two years of preparing to get him to the point where he can make those changes is really the reason why he’s able to make these changes as quickly as he can.”

Last fall, while he weighed 190 pounds, Deschambeau said publicly that he would try to alter his body. He definitely succeeded, using great weight training and a brutal daily diet that includes a variety of large meals and protein shakes. It currently weighs 240 lbs.

“But under normal circumstances, you’d say the only way anyone could make these changes is by taking steroids,” Roscoff said. “And I can guarantee to you, that was not part of his process nor even an idea in his head. It was just part of the evolution of his participation in that program and the ability to withstand the forces his body was able to withstand. These changes in strength were amazing, but they are completely normal. From this end. “