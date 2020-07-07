The Trump administration begins the official withdrawal from the World Health Organization

Senator Robert Menendez, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, tweeted the news on Tuesday.

“Congress received a notification that POTUS formally withdrew the United States from WHOin amid a pandemic. Summoning Trump’s response to the chaotic and incoherent COVID does not do it justice. This will not protect the lives or interests of Americans – he left Americans sick and America alone.”

A State Department official also confirmed that “the notice of the United States to withdraw, as of July 6, 2021, has been submitted to the United Nations Secretary-General, who is the depository for the World Health Organization.”

A source familiar with the correspondence told CNN, that the message addressed to the United Nations is very short, it consists of three sentences, and will lead to a withdrawal schedule of one year. However, this source also warned that they could not confirm that they had seen the final version of the letter.

While lawmakers from both parties have long cited systemic problems with the World Health Organization, many have also denounced the president’s decision to withdraw during a one-time global pandemic in the century. Despite the claim that the World Health Organization “enabled” the Chinese government to cover up the coronavirus pandemic, members of the Republican Party’s task force urged President Donald Trump last month to Reconsider his decision To end relations with the international body, arguing that the United States can do more to influence change as a member. Among its current functions, WHO is trying to coordinate efforts to obtain personal safety and medical equipment, such as respirators, to hospitals around the world. Some have warned that withdrawal in the current environment could also interfere with basic clinical trials for vaccine development, as well as efforts to track the spread of the virus worldwide. The move comes as the virus rises Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases has reached Continues to rise Across the United States and in different countries around the world. There are at least 2,953,423 coronavirus cases in the United States, and at least 130,546 people have died of the virus in the country, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally. On Monday, Johns Hopkins University reported 17,346 new cases and 261 deaths. Totals include cases from all fifty states, the District of Columbia, and other U.S. territories, as well as those that have been repatriated. Trump has repeatedly insisted that the rise in cases in the U.S. is the result of an increase in purely tests, but a WHO official eliminated this claim on Monday. The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tidros Adhanum Gebresus, announced today, Tuesday, that the scientists and experts of the World Health Organization will travel to China this weekend to investigate the origins of the new coronavirus. Specifically, Dr. Mike Ryan, Executive Director of the WHO Emergency Health Program, said experts would seek to track narratives on how coronavirus spread from wild to potential farm animals to humans. Trump initially announced his intention to withdraw from the World Health Organization in May, and accused the organization of continuing to help China cover up the origins of the virus. He also claimed that if the WHO had acted appropriately, he could have imposed a travel ban on people from China sooner. The decision can be revoked if Biden wins the election The Trump administration has already funneled funding from the WHO and it will take a year for the formal withdrawal process to complete. Critics of the decision hope to reverse the decision to withdraw if Trump loses the presidential election in November. “Everything that can be done now can be reversed in the next year because it will not be final,” a diplomat at the United Nations told CNN on Tuesday, noting how long the withdrawal process would take. Trump’s decision to permanently end the U.S. relationship with the World Health Organization follows a long pattern of fence against global organizations, with the president claiming that the United States is taking advantage of it. The President questioned US funding for the United Nations and NATO, withdrew from the Paris Climate Agreement and repeatedly criticized the World Trade Organization. But health experts, US lawmakers and global leaders have expressed concern about WHO funding amid a pandemic. After Trump’s announcement in May, a WHO spokesman told CNN: “We have no comment to offer at this point.”

CNN Jennifer Hansler contributed to this report.