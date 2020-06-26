The Trump administration on Thursday evening asked the Supreme Court to overthrow the Obama system.

The Ministry of Justice argued in its legal summary The Affordable Care Act has already become truly unconstitutional after Congress passed in 2017 tax legislation that removed law fines for lack of health insurance.

The registration comes as the nation continues to fight the coronary virus pandemic. The ministry did not mention the virus in its brief, but it came on the same day that federal data was released which showed that nearly half a million people participated in health care coverage through ACA during a pandemic that cost millions of Americans their jobs.

The heart of the anti-corruption law may mean that 20 million Americans will lose their health insurance, although the case will not be heard until at least the fall.

The administration has sharpened its previous legal arguments in removing provisions that prevent health care providers from discriminating against people based on their previous circumstances. Although President Trump has in the past insisted that Americans will still be able to find coverage regardless of their medical history.

Attorney General Noel Francisco wrote in a summary on Thursday that if the non-coverage penalty is eliminated, “it necessarily means that the rest of the ACA must also occur.”

Federal data showed that 487,000 people registered for coverage with HealthCare.gov after they lost workplace coverage this year – 46 percent more than the same period last year.

But this number is too low because it does not include contributions from states that run their own health care portals, including California and New York.

