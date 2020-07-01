The UN Security Council is expected to adopt the first resolution on coronavirus on Wednesday

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Europa NewsWire / Jadu / Getty Images

The UN Security Council is expected to adopt a resolution by virtual vote on Wednesday, calling on countries to adopt a cessation of hostilities to focus on the Covid 19 virus, according to the draft resolution seen by CNN.

About four months after the World Health Organization announced that the coronavirus is a global pandemic on March 11th, this is the first measure by the United Nations wing mandated to protect international peace and security. The council has widely denounced its failure to agree on any measure, with more than 10 million people infected with the virus and various wars lasting for several months.

A hot dispute between China and the United States hampered the deal for several months. The United States did not want to mention the World Health Organization, and China was furious when the United States insisted on blaming Beijing for the virus in the first months of negotiations.

There is no mention of WHO in the final draft. The resolution calls for “a general and immediate cessation of hostilities in all cases on its agenda and supports the efforts of the Secretary-General.”

It says a ceasefire of at least 90 days will help “enable the safe, unobstructed and continuous delivery of humanitarian aid” during a coronavirus outbreak. The war against ISIS and terrorism in Iraq are exempt.

Although more than 100 countries have agreed to the goal, the United Nations has recognized the impact of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ call for a ceasefire because of the virus has had little impact.

Voting takes place over a period of two days, and will take place in practice, due to the closure of the Majlis Hall months before the disease.

Results will be read after 11:30 am ET on Wednesday.