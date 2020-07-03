The United States, Brazil, and other countries lifted closings early. Deadly turned.

CNN Analysis of Policies 18 countries have shown that most of the countries now categorized by the European Union as controlling the epidemic are only beginning to loosen their regulations after seeing a steady decline in daily new cases of Covid-19.

By contrast, three of the four countries with the highest number of deaths and numbers in the world – the United States, Brazil, and India – either did not close properly or began to reopen before the number of cases began to decrease.

The European Union officially approved a set of recommendations from 15 countries that it considers safe enough to allow its residents to travel to its territory on Tuesday. To get the list, countries must check the number of squares: their new cases per 100,000 citizens in the past 14 days must be similar or less than the EU case, and they should have a steady or decreasing trend for new cases more than this period compared to Previous 14 days.

The cluster will also study countries ’measures, such as tracking contacts and the reliability of each country’s data.

The list includes Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay. China, where the virus originated, is also listed, but the European Union will only offer to enter China on the condition of mutual arrangements. Coronary virus response testing in 14 countries showed that they had one thing in common. Despite the economic pressures, the vast majority refused to relax the measures of social divergence while the numbers of their cases were still rising. And when they lifted their lock, they did it on Careful, in stages Scientists say closings are more likely to happen Prevent hundreds of millions of infections around the world. A modeling study published in the science journal Nature last month estimated that by early April, closing policies had saved 285 million people in China from infection, 49 million in Italy and 60 million in the United States. “I don’t think any human endeavor saved so many lives in such a short period of time. There were huge personal costs for staying at home and canceling events, but the data shows that every day it made a big difference,” he said. The principal author of the study, Solomon Hsiang, is Professor and Director of the Global Policy Laboratory at the University of California, Berkeley. How successful the closure process is depends on a number of reasons, including whether it was implemented early enough. There are no similar closings, so while people in countries like Italy or Spain face fines if they venture outside their homes for anything other than the primary reasons, in Japan, staying at home was a recommendation rather than an order. Australia, Canada, and New Zealand were quick to restrict travel, while in other countries including Algeria, Georgia, and Morocco, children were the first to see the impact of the epidemic with school closures. Other measures included orders to stay home, close unnecessary stores, quarantine and isolation. Some countries, such as Algeria, Rwanda, Montenegro and China, have witnessed an outbreak after the restrictions were lifted. This prompted officials to re-enter some procedures locally. In China, the capital Beijing was partially locked last month after the new bloc linked to the food market. Montenegro restored the ban on mass events last week after seeing new outbreaks three weeks after it was free of viruses. In Rwanda, health authorities placed a number of villages in a state of renewed closure last week after new cases emerged there. But the restrictions that were introduced to tackle the disease were largely devastating to the economy and exacerbated existing inequalities in education and the workplace, as well as between the sexes, genders, and socioeconomic backgrounds. With shops and schools closed and almost all travel stopped, hundreds of millions of people around the world suddenly find themselves unemployed. Influencing the economy is one of the reasons why some leaders, including US President Donald Trump, have been pressuring for a quick reopening, even as infectious disease experts warn against lifting restrictions early. An earlier version of this story incorrectly mentioned the number of lives that scientists say were saved by the closures. Corrected.

Alisha Khaliq, Dario Klein, Shasta Darlington, Rodrigo Pedrosso, Manvina Suri, Paula Newton, Yoko Wakatsuki, Milena Veselinovich and Kosha Olarn contributed to the reporting.