The United States closes Chengdu consulate in China, after an order from Houston

CHENGDU, China – The United States closed its consulate in southwest China’s Chengdu on Monday, victim of escalating tensions between world powers.

China ordered the mission shut down late last week in response to a US order to close the Chinese consulate in Houston earlier in the same week.

Mutual closures have been a major escalation in multiple disputes between the two countries on a range of issues, including trade, technology, security, and human rights.

A statement of the Foreign Ministry said that Chengdu Consulate suspended operations at 10:00 a.m.

“The consulate has been at the center of our relations with the residents of western China, including Tibet, for 35 years,” the statement said. “We are disappointed by the decision of the Communist Party of China and we will strive to continue to communicate with people in this important region through our other locations in China.”

The United States has four other consulates in China and an embassy in Beijing.

The official China Radio and Television Corporation said on its social media account that the American flag was lowered on the Chengdu mission at 6:18 am.

Police closed an area of ​​two to three around the consulate, cutting off any view of property, including the flag. A small number of vehicles were allowed to pass after police examination, and others could be seen moving in distance.

The moving trucks arrived at the US consulate the day before and left a few hours later. Late on Sunday night, flatbed trailers entered the complex. Someone later appeared carrying a large cargo container and crane.

Before the area closed, the impending closure of the consulate drew a steady stream of spectators over the weekend as Chengdu, like Houston, found itself in the spotlight in international politics.

People stopped to take selfies and pictures, disorganized on a dock busy with shoppers and families with strollers on a sunny day in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan Province. A young boy wears a small Chinese flag before the police put him in civilian clothes away while enlarging foreign media cameras.

The police blocked the street and the sidewalk in front of the consulate and erected metal barriers along the sidewalk on the other side of the road lined with trees.

Military-dressed and plain-clothes officers watched the barricades on both sides of the barricades after separate incidents after Chengdu’s announcement on Friday, including a man who set off firecrackers and insults who had insulted foreign media to film the video and photos of the scene.

Soon a tired man began to reveal a large banner late Sunday, which he invited with an open letter to the Chinese government.

Earlier, the bus left the consulate square, and what appeared to be embassy staff spoke to police in civilian clothes before retreating behind solid black gates at the residence. It was not clear who or what was on the bus.

Three medium-sized trucks arrived and left after a few hours, and cars with diplomatic plates left between them.

The United States claimed that the Houston Consulate was a nest of Chinese spies who attempted to steal data from facilities in Texas, including the Texas Medical System A&M and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. China said the allegations were a “pernicious slander.”