The United States declares “most” Chinese maritime claims in the South China Sea illegal

The American diplomat described the move as “strengthening American policy”, and stressed that “Beijing’s claims of marine resources across most of the South China Sea are completely illegal, as well as a bullying campaign to control it.”

“The world will not allow Beijing to treat the South China Sea as its maritime empire,” Pompeo said. “America stands with our allies in Southeast Asia and our partners to protect their sovereign rights to external resources consistent with their rights and obligations under international law.” Lengthy statement.

The move is “very important,” said Gregory Bowling, senior fellow in Southeast Asia and director of the Asian Maritime Transparency Initiative at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

“What the US basically said is that we will remain neutral on questions about who owns any island or rock in the South China Sea, but we will not remain silent about China’s illegal water claims,” ​​Bowling said. Adding that in the past the United States was “cautious” in this regard.

Bowling told CNN that “a lot depends on how” the United States pursues until Monday’s announcement, but he described it as “a big diplomatic blow.” “It allows the United States to clearly describe China’s activities as illegal, not only destabilizing or unhelpful, but to say that this is illegal,” he said. “This helps partners like Vietnam and the Philippines, and it will pressure other countries – Europeans, for example – to get out of the fence and say something themselves.” Compliance with the United Nations Pompeo said on Monday that the United States is working to align its position with the 2016 decision of the United Nations court that sided with the Philippines against China’s claims that it has historical and economic demands in a large part of the South China Sea. This senior American diplomat pointed out that this decision unanimously “rejected maritime claims (of the People’s Republic of China) as baseless in international law,” adding, “As the United States mentioned earlier, and as specifically stated in the agreement, the arbitral tribunal’s decision is Final and legally binding for both parties. “ Pompeo also targeted in the statement China’s attempts to establish maritime claims within the exclusive economic zones of other countries, regions that extend 200 miles in the sea from the shore. Specifically, the top US diplomat said that China “cannot legally confirm a maritime claim – including any EEZ claims derived from Scarborough Reef and Spratly Islands” – against the Philippines in areas that the court found to be in the economic zone Of the Philippines or on its continental shelf. “ He also rejected China’s claims regarding Mischief Reef and Second Thomas Shoal – “both fall entirely within the sovereign rights and jurisdiction of the Philippines” – and said that China “has no territorial or maritime claim (or derived from) James Shoal which is a feature completely submerged within 50 Only nautical miles from Malaysia and about 1,000 nautical miles from the coast of China. “ In addition, the United States “rejects any maritime claim of the People’s Republic of China in the waters surrounding Vanguard Bank (off Vietnam), Lukunia Shoals (off Malaysia), and waters in the EEZ in Brunei and Natuna Besar (off Indonesia)”. “Any measure by the PRC to harass fishing in other countries or to develop hydrocarbons in this water – or to carry out such activities unilaterally – is illegal,” Pompeo said. “This is the crux of this,” Zack Cooper, research fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, told CNN. “The United States declares its support for the rights of these countries in these areas. Now, if the United States wants to come to support an ally or partner in the South China Sea that is being paid by China, now it has a legal justification to say that China’s actions are illegal from our point of view. … Although Pompeo had previously indicated that these are coercive measures by the Chinese, he probably would not have said it was illegal, now he can “ Amid escalating tension between the two countries after China completed naval exercises in the disputed waters, the United States Two Navy aircraft carriers sent To the South China Sea. Operating under the name Nimitz Carrier Strike Force, U.S. Tankers, USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan, “it has conducted several tactical exercises designed to maximize air defense capabilities and expand the range of precision long-range naval strikes from carrier-based aircraft,” a U.S. Navy statement said. last week. It is the first time since 2014, and only the second since 2001, that two US tankers operate together in the South China Sea, according to Lt. Cummer. Sean Proffy, the spokesperson on Reagan.

