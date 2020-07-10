The United States dives into the Dark Covid Pit – and there is no exit plan

The illusion is dominated by an administration that professively claims that the United States is the world leader in overcoming this contemporary epidemic. There are only contradictions, ambiguities, and confusion from federal officials who must chart a national path.

The massive integrated testing and tracking efforts that can illuminate and isolate infection centers do not exist. Attempts to reopen schools began within a few weeks in a farce amid conflicting messages from Washington.

Amid all this, the Coronavirus Task Force does not hold daily briefing sessions, and when it does, it exercises to avoid difficult questions and self-congratulations.

Months after the worst domestic crisis since World War II, there is no sense that a shattered country is racing together to confront a common enemy. People are still arguing about wearing masks – a minor violation of personal freedoms which are one of the few hopes to reduce infection. The federal official who appears to have answers, Dr. Anthony Fossey, has been expelled to the podcast circle by President Donald Trump, who was on Fox News Thursday night boasting a cognitive test as the U.S. set another record number of injuries – more than 60,000 On the day that more than 900 new deaths were reported.

It is inconceivable that any other modern president would have handled things this way. Most of them would have spent every dollar, resources and expert on the federal government. But Trump appears to believe his re-election depends on creating an alternative reality in which tens of thousands of Americans – most of whom are now in the highly popular states – do not suffer rather than overcome the epidemic.

He falsely insists that the only reason the United States has more cases is because it is doing more tests – raising questions about whether he really understands the situation or is getting it intentionally. It is not as if 132,000 people have already died and would have lived if not tested. Meanwhile, the president flies across the country, including to Florida on Friday, bluffing social spacing rules and concealment tips, leaving a series of injured Secret Service agents, campaign workers and viral nails – as in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he held Indoor pool. This weekend, he heads to New Hampshire.

The president’s claim that 99% of Covid’s cases are harmless is not only false, but an affront to death and remaining disease in the aftermath of the virus – and the lifelong conditions it has generated among survivors.

Disagreements between Democratic mayors, who want the mandates of masks and Republican rulers, ideologically handcuffed and shackled, hamper late attempts to stem the virus in southern and western states. However, mitigation attempts are far behind after states such as Florida, Texas and Arizona planted a catastrophic wave of disease by ignoring science and opening their economies, bars, restaurants and gyms very quickly. The price of that haste is not just new injuries. There are new job losses in the service industries that reopened a few weeks ago amid the outbreak. More is on the horizon in the aviation industry as mass travel returns, possibly years.

Surprisingly, the United States – the world’s richest country with just over 4% of the planet’s population – has a quarter of global cases of Covid-19 and nearly a quarter of deaths. Intensive care units are filled across southern and western states. It took 99 US days to reach 1 million cases, 43 days to 2 million and 28 days to add another million. This is a terrible rate of increase.

In mid-May, when what was then supposed to be the darkest day of the crisis, the United States was recording about 20,000 new cases a day. Now an average of about 60,000. American competitors in Europe and Asia Pacific have suffered their own horrors, but have had more success in suppressing the curves of infection. It is quick to isolate an outbreak, for example, in Melbourne, Australia, where a six-week ban has been imposed.

Americans are prohibited from traveling to Europe because the epidemic is raging here. Trump was embarrassed when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau chose to stay behind the closed borders between the United States and Canada this week instead of visiting the White House.

While American researchers and medical companies are at the forefront of efforts to find treatments and treatments, American efforts to suppress the lethal march of the virus represent only a political catastrophe that has hindered the world’s most powerful country in the eyes of its allies and those who want it sick. The massive disconnect between federal, state and local officials makes Hurricane Katrina’s catastrophe for President George W. Bush seem trivial.

In such circumstances, modesty may be expected from the Oval Office, as funds for such failures are used to stop. Instead, Trump is not only greeting himself with remarkable success, but is also once again committed to scientific countermeasures to open the country at any cost that has led to the emergence of the recent catastrophe. His mind, as always, is determined on election day.

“We’ve done it right,” Trump declared at White House in Rose Garden on Thursday, adding a bunch of false allegations about testing, death rates and overly optimistic forecasts of effective treatments for Covid 19 and the possibility of the vaccine “very, like that.” Trump’s top aides feel a sense of any criticism, which reflects how the extravagance of a president who has sailed in denials, ignorance, indifference and neglect about the virus is more important than looking at reality in the eye.

“Of course the United States remains the world’s leader in this epidemic,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo insisted on Wednesday.

Fauci begs for a difference.

“As a country, when we compare to other countries, I don’t think you can say we are doing a great job. I mean we are not,” said the government’s largest infectious disease specialist in a podcast for FiveThirtyEight on Covid-19. Thursday.

There is no indication that the United States will do what works

In parts of the country – in New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts for example – there is some hope that the virus can be kept at low levels, at least until it is feared to occur after appropriate mitigation efforts and a tight hand to reopen the tap. Winter outbreak. Republican rulers in Ohio and Maryland who responded to epidemiology suppressed vicious epidemics. Progress is possible in states and cities where trusted leaders give simple, honest messages.

But the desperate developments exacerbated by the leadership vacuum have dashed hopes that Americans will be able to return to schools, universities, work and sports in the coming months – in the absence of some impressive developments in treatments or vaccines.

It is not a secret that in the United States and elsewhere has succeeded in eradicating the virus. Early closings, social exclusion, the use of masks and prudent opening plans helped reduce new infections to manageable levels from New York City to Italy. Aggressive testing and tracking has kept the epidemic in South Korea and allowed officials in Singapore and Germany to drop hotspots quickly.

There is no indication that such an efficiency will soon reach the United States. It seems that the administration, which has abolished the responsibility to fight the virus for countries, does not have the will or ability to build any such system.

The Dean of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, Dr. Peter Hotz, Dean of Tropical Medicine at Baylor Medical College, said only established national leadership can chart a way out of the crisis and help countries currently heading to the hotspot to join those who have curbed the virus.

“We don’t have the leadership to make it happen,” Hotz told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer in “The Situation Room”.

Trump’s persistent undermining of counselors has also exacerbated a situation in which people do not take the virus seriously or indulge in exhaustion by leaving their guards behind.

“I just think he sometimes thinks that she is actually sending the wrong message and confuse the public,” Maryland Governor Larry Hogan told CNN in an interview with CNN on Thursday.

“If every person in the administration says it is not safe and we have to do … these things and the president says to ignore all this advice and do what he says, I think it’s a mistake the president made.”

School opening disaster

The growing confusion over opening schools turns into a microcosm of management failures.

After Trump complained of CDC guidelines to open schools safely on Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence seemed to suggest it would be replaced, only because CDC director Robert Redfield insisted on Thursday that it be in place but could be completed. The episode was a classic case of the president’s political pressure that created confusion and rejected best practices.

The CDC guidelines provide a comprehensive plan for social distance and classroom barriers, gradual learning, smaller sizes of prohibited classes and inhibiting students from mixing outside of the classroom. A quick look at Trump’s Fury guidelines. There is no way in severely affected cities that block barriers, limit large gatherings and other events, it will be possible to open schools even in this dwindling way. The fact that the White House is now only focusing on this issue – weeks before it is supposed to resume lessons – is exemplary of its procrastination on key issues in this epidemic.

“I would say that when we talk about autumn, this seems like a long time,” Trump told Nexstar Media this week, while failing to make any practical plans for opening schools. But he still insists that if children in Denmark, Norway, and Germany can return to school, America’s children must, too – while ignoring the fact that these countries are not stuck in the middle of their epicenter raging peaks.

Administration officials repeatedly indicate that children are less likely to have complications from Covid-19 than older adults. They rightly point to the extreme emotional, educational and psychological impact on children who have left school for months. It is also true that school closures and the resulting childcare problems for parents disproportionately affect low-income families.

But officials do not give a direct answer to the question of what happens to teachers who, as adults, are more susceptible to infection from the virus. There are also no answers to what parents should do to prevent their children from returning home from school and injuring their older relatives. These omissions are typical of an administration that prefers to avoid thorny questions that may lessen its political aspirations.