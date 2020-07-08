MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 06: Cars are seen as the drivers wait to be tested for COVID-19 at the COVID test site located in the Hard Rock Stadium parking lot on July 06, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Florida is experiencing a spike in cases of people with the coronavirus and has put plans in place to close some businesses to combat the rise. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
The United States is about to reach 3 million cases. Here is what was the days before this terrible achievement

By Arzu / July 8, 2020

She overwhelmed hospitals within a few days, forced people to re-imagine their holiday celebrations and sparked controversy over the reopening of schools. Now, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases is approaching 3 million.

While the future of the epidemic in the United States remains unclear, here’s what happened in the past few days.

Attendees gathered together for hours before President Donald Trump welcomed them last week on Mount Rushmore. During his remarks, the President mentioned the virus once, at the top of his remarks, thanking those who worked to fight it.

The next day, Trump delivered a speech in the White House south park where few guests seemed to be socially diverging and many were not wearing masks.

He has misleadingly claimed that 99% of coronavirus infections in America are “absolutely harmless”.

The beaches were filled on the fourth of July

Some Americans changed their traditional celebrations on July 4, while others flocked to the beaches to enjoy the weekend.

Crowds were spotted in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Connie Island in New York and San Diego California beaches. In Miami and Los Angeles, the beaches remained empty after officials closed them at the weekend.

People waited several hours to take the test

Crowds of people visit test sites in the U.S. every day, and some have to wait hours before taking a Covid-19 test.

The ability of the Covid-19 test has increased significantly since March, but the recent boom in cases caused the longline test and results slowed.

Some people waited more than four hours on Monday at the free driving increase test sites in Wisconsin, Affiliated with CNN WKOW mentioned. Similar waiting times were seen in New Orleans and Austin.
In Denver, a test site at the Pepsi Center was closed within a few hours after running nearly 2,100 tests on Tuesday. About 500 people were still in the queue when workers stopped allowing cars inside the facility, Affiliated with CNN KWGN mentioned.

Some hospitals have reached capacity

City officials are concerned that Houston hospitals are about to be overwhelmed by coronavirus cases.
Dozens of intensive care units in Florida hospitals near Miami, Orlando and Tampa have hit their capacity and there are concerns that the next hospitals will be.

The number of daily hospitals has increased in many states, resulting in a lack of critical resources including employment, family and fans.

In the Rio Grande Valley, Texas, a hospital in Weslaco has set up a tent outside to help cope with the influx of Covid-19 patients, Affiliated with CNN KVEO mentioned.

A discussion arose about the reopening of schools

The teachers were protesting outside the headquarters of Orange County Public Schools in Florida on Tuesday.

Controversy over how to reopen schools this fall has intensified this week amid fears of coronavirus infection.

Florida schools were ordered to open in August “at least five days a week for all students,” according to the state’s education department.

Teachers in some of Florida’s largest school districts are retreating and gathering to protest.

Meanwhile, Trump is pressing conservatives to reopen the school this fall.

“We are going to press hard on conservatives and everyone to open schools, to open them,” Trump said at a White House event on Tuesday.

MLS returns despite coronavirus concerns

San Jose Earthquake players and the rest of the teams have been tested several times since they arrived in Orlando.
An entire team withdrew, the individual players chose, and some MLS is Tournament opening day matches were postponed.

The modified League Championship is scheduled to start in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday after more than a dozen people, including FC Dallas and Nashville players, have shown positive results for the virus.

