The United States is about to reach 3 million cases. Here is what was the days before this terrible achievement

She overwhelmed hospitals within a few days, forced people to re-imagine their holiday celebrations and sparked controversy over the reopening of schools. Now, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases is approaching 3 million.
While the future of the epidemic in the United States remains unclear, here’s what happened in the past few days.
The next day, Trump delivered a speech in the White House south park where few guests seemed to be socially diverging and many were not wearing masks.
The beaches were filled on the fourth of July
Some Americans changed their traditional celebrations on July 4, while others flocked to the beaches to enjoy the weekend.
Crowds were spotted in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Connie Island in New York and San Diego California beaches. In Miami and Los Angeles, the beaches remained empty after officials closed them at the weekend.
People waited several hours to take the test
The ability of the Covid-19 test has increased significantly since March, but the recent boom in cases caused the longline test and results slowed.
Some hospitals have reached capacity
The number of daily hospitals has increased in many states, resulting in a lack of critical resources including employment, family and fans.
A discussion arose about the reopening of schools
Controversy over how to reopen schools this fall has intensified this week amid fears of coronavirus infection.
Teachers in some of Florida’s largest school districts are retreating and gathering to protest.
“We are going to press hard on conservatives and everyone to open schools, to open them,” Trump said at a White House event on Tuesday.
MLS returns despite coronavirus concerns
The modified League Championship is scheduled to start in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday after more than a dozen people, including FC Dallas and Nashville players, have shown positive results for the virus.
