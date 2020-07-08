The United States is about to reach 3 million cases. Here is what was the days before this terrible achievement

She overwhelmed hospitals within a few days, forced people to re-imagine their holiday celebrations and sparked controversy over the reopening of schools. Now, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases is approaching 3 million.

While the future of the epidemic in the United States remains unclear, here’s what happened in the past few days.

Attendees gathered together for hours before President Donald Trump welcomed them last week on Mount Rushmore. During his remarks, the President mentioned the virus once, at the top of his remarks, thanking those who worked to fight it.