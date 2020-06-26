The United States is suffering from a “sad pandemic”. CNN Champions help these people navigate it

Sorrow.

With nearly half a million people globally losing from Covid-19, many people have felt this over the past few months.

But experts say that you do not have to mourn the death of a loved one in order to feel the pain and loss that is grief.

“People have lost their routine, their freedom of movement in their societies and their jobs, and just their ability to communicate with family and friends,” said Annette Marsh Greer, founder. Pete Roberta Bereaved Center in Baltimore, Maryland. “Covid-19 has created what we call collective loss. It is a collective sadness experience by everyone.”

For decades, March-Grier and Robinson provided free support that helped thousands of families tackle the death of a loved one. Both were previously honored as CNN heroes.

When the epidemic struck the United States, they realized that their expertise was necessary because their societies were mired in grief and loss.

In addition to transferring their regular services over the Internet, both now have expanded their business. March-Grier is badly hit by the virus, so it forms a new online collection especially for those who have lost someone due to the epidemic.

Robinson now offers virtual meetings for healthcare professionals and first-responders on the front lines. Both non-profit organizations also use social media to educate audiences about ways to cope.

The most important message: There is nothing wrong with feeling annoyed.

“There is an epidemic of sadness right now,” Robinson said. “It is very important to realize that, as human beings, we allow ourselves to be sad.”

Amidst this climate of unprecedented loss, the painful death of George Floyd sparked a massive global response.

Marsh Greer, who believes that people not only mourn the death of Floyd, but the loss of justice represented by his death, said: “(This) caused an explosion … this is sadness at the head of sorrow.”

“This man represents the son of every mother … every husband and brother in America,” she said. “(This) gave people a reason to act based on this anger that they were suppressing … 100% linked to unresolved sadness.”

In response, March-Grier and her team provided remedial workshops for their community. As emotions escalate during this difficult period, she and Robinson want people to know that there are steps they can take to manage their feelings in a healthy way and feel better.

“The most important thing you can do is talk,” Robinson said. “If you have a best friend or therapist … then you need to treat all of your feelings and get them out. Otherwise, they stay indoors and can cause bodily harm or emotional harm.”

Marsh Greer said: “The way we can deal with grief constructively is to do something positive – to move and protest safely. Communicate to help someone in need.” “Create a positive meaning so you can grow with this.”

CNN Kathleen Toner spoke to Robinson and Mars Greer about their work during this period. Below is a modified version of their conversation.

CNN: I have said that it is useful to find meaning in grief and loss.

Mary Robinson: For me, working in the field of grief support was my way of making sense out of losing my father. One good thing that comes out of this current crisis is that we are now having a global conversation about grief and loss. We all discover, “We as human beings mourn every loss.” We call this experience. Once you get her name, you can do something about it.

Annette Marsh Greer: Many people who deal with grief do not realize that we have a choice. For example, if you have two people who suffer the tragic killing of a loved one. One may decide to become angry, take revenge and take this devastating, dark path. The other may decide that this person’s life means something greater and “I will do something to make sure that this life is not in vain.” The latter has a healthy perspective and will lead a productive and successful life. Even now, although George Floyd’s life has been taken away, we can make sense of this by changing laws and changing the culture of society. This is how we deal and move forward.

CNN: How did the restrictions during the epidemic affect the way people grieve for those who died?

Mars Greer: People are not allowed to grieve and grieve in the assigned manner. They cannot attend funerals. They cannot have a family meeting or gathering after the service. They cannot follow their normal traditions, being surrounded by family and friends. It is heartbreaking.

Robinson: One of the things we suggest is for people to be creative. Do a memorial service online and have a ritual together. Maybe light a candle, read a favorite poem, or sing the favorite music of the person who died. It is really important to define these passages of life and sadness together, so we have to find ways to do it by default.

CNN: Any other advice to help people now?

Robinson: The three most important things we can do to take care of ourselves are: First, to talk and express your feelings. Second: Exercise – walking, bicycling and hoisting. Having a body is very important because it empties the kinetic energy in your body that accompanies difficult emotions. The last is mindfulness exercise: take some deep breaths and do some meditation.

Another really good thing to know is if you feel sad today, or are depressed, it will pass. Sadness is like weather – it comes and goes and we have no control over it.

Mars Greer: Try to take care of the three parts of yourself – mentally, physically, and spiritually. Try to feed yourself some positive inspiration or wisdom every day. Eat regularly and healthy. Cuddle your pets, especially if you feel lonely. Continue your religious practices. Try to keep your routine as natural as possible. And communicate with family and friends. Do not allow yourself to be isolated during this time.

Our motto is: “I care about you, you care about me, and we care about each other.” As human beings, it is very important that we communicate with each other. When we are in a crisis, we are not supposed to go through it alone.