The United States orders China to close the Houston consulate

Photo copyright

Reuters Comment on the photo

The fire service was called to the consulate after the people were photographed burning the papers in the yard





The United States ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, Texas, by Friday – a move Beijing has described as a “political provocation”.

The US State Department said the decision was taken to “protect American intellectual property.”

But Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the matter was “outrageous and unjustified.”

The statement came after photographing unidentified persons burning paper in boxes in the courtyard of the building.

Tensions between the United States and China have been escalating for some time. The administration of President Donald Trump has repeatedly clashed with Beijing over trade and the coronary virus epidemic, as well as China’s imposing a controversial new security law on Hong Kong.

Then on Tuesday, the US Department of Justice accused China of sponsoring hackers targeting the Covid-19 vaccine development lab, and accused Chinese citizens of spying on US companies conducting research and obtaining help from government agents for other thefts.

China urged the United States to reconsider, saying that if it insists “to go down this wrong path, China will respond with strict countermeasures.”