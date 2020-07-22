See how Beijing reacted to closure of Houston consulate
The United States orders the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston

By Arzu / July 22, 2020

US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagos said the consulate was closed “in order to protect American intellectual property and American private information.”

Tuesday evening local time, Houston police said they responded to reports of smoke in the courtyard outside the consulate, located on Montrose Street, in the city’s downtown area. Local media Shared video What appeared to be officials inside the complex were burning documents.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on official social media, that the order to close the consulate was “a political provocation unilaterally launched by the American side, and seriously violates international law and basic standards governing international relations and the bilateral consular agreement between China and the United States.”

“China strongly condemns such a terrible and unjustified step that would sabotage the Sino-US relationship,” she added. “We urge the United States to withdraw its wrong decision immediately, otherwise China will make legitimate and necessary reactions,” he added.

The statement goes on to say that the United States “blamed China for the stigma and unjustified attacks against the Chinese social system, the harassment of Chinese diplomatic and consular personnel in the United States, intimidation and interrogation of Chinese students, the seizure of their personal electrical devices, and even their unauthorized detention.”

“China adheres to the principle of non-interference. Infiltration and interference are never in the genes and traditions of China’s foreign policy,” she added.

Relations between China and the United States plummeted last year, amid ongoing trade war, coronavirus, and US criticism of China’s human rights violations in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

US prosecutors on Tuesday accused alleged Chinese pirates of a “massive global computer intrusion campaign” that they said was supported by the country’s government and aimed at treating coronavirus and vaccine research.

The indictment also marks the first time that the United States has accused infiltrators of acting on behalf of the Chinese government.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is currently in Europe, where he has been mobilizing continent leaders to take a tougher stance with Beijing and meet with exiled opponents.

“The United States will not tolerate violations by the People’s Republic of China (PRC) of our sovereignty and intimidation of our people, just as we have not tolerated unfair trade practices practiced by the People’s Republic of China, theft of American jobs, and other nefarious behavior. President Trump insists and Ortagos said in The statement “On Justice and Reciprocity in US-China Relations.”

On TwitterHu Xi Jin, editor-in-chief of the state-backed Global Times, which has strong ties with the Communist Party of China, said Beijing was given 72 hours to close the consulate. “This is a crazy move.”
according to Statement on its websiteThe Houston Consulate covers eight South American states, including Texas and Florida, as well as Puerto Rico. It was the “first (consulate) established” in 1979 after the United States and China established diplomatic ties, although a liaison office was already operating in Washington, DC at the time.

