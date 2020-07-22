The United States orders the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston

US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagos said the consulate was closed “in order to protect American intellectual property and American private information.”

Tuesday evening local time, Houston police said they responded to reports of smoke in the courtyard outside the consulate, located on Montrose Street, in the city’s downtown area. Local media Shared video What appeared to be officials inside the complex were burning documents.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on official social media, that the order to close the consulate was “a political provocation unilaterally launched by the American side, and seriously violates international law and basic standards governing international relations and the bilateral consular agreement between China and the United States.”

“China strongly condemns such a terrible and unjustified step that would sabotage the Sino-US relationship,” she added. “We urge the United States to withdraw its wrong decision immediately, otherwise China will make legitimate and necessary reactions,” he added.