The United States rejects China’s claim to the South China Sea, and tensions are high

WASHINGTON – The United States on Monday rejected China’s disputed claims over marine resources in most of the South China Sea, a move Beijing has criticized as inciting tensions in the region, which has highlighted an increasingly strained relationship.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement that China has not provided any coherent legal basis for its ambitions in the South China Sea, and it has been using for years years of intimidation against other coastal Southeast Asian countries.

Pompeo, a prominent hawk in China within the Trump administration, said, “We make it clear: Beijing’s claims for marine resources across most of the South China Sea are completely illegal, as is the bullying campaign to control it.”

The United States has long opposed China’s vast territorial claims on the South China Sea, and has regularly dispatched warships through the strategic waterway to demonstrate free shipping there. Monday’s comments reflect a more intense tone.

“The world will not allow Beijing to treat the South China Sea as its maritime empire,” Pompeo said.

The Chinese embassy in the United States said in a statement on Tuesday that Washington’s accusation was “absolutely unjustified.”

“Under the pretext of maintaining stability (the United States), it flexes its muscles, creates tension and incites confrontation in the region,” she said.

Regional analysts said it would be extremely important to see if other countries adopt the US position and what Washington, if any, can do to strengthen its position and prevent Beijing from creating “facts about water” to support its demands.

Relations between the United States and China have become increasingly tense over the past six months because of Beijing’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, its tight grip on Hong Kong and its repression against the Muslim community of Uyghurs in China.

China claims 90% of the energy-rich South China Sea, but Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also claim parts of it, through which about $ 3 trillion of trade passes each year. Beijing has built bases over atolls in the area, but says its intentions are peaceful.

Beijing routinely defines its scope of claims by referring to the so-called dotted line nine, which includes about nine-tenths of the South China Sea’s 3.5 million square kilometers on Chinese maps.

“This is basically the first time that we have called it an illegal name,” said Chris Johnson, analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “There is nothing wrong with making a statement, but what will you do about it?”