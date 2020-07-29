The United States will withdraw nearly 12,000 troops from Germany in a move that will cost billions and take years

According to US Defense Department officials, President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw thousands of troops will take years to implement, and it will likely cost billions of dollars to achieve.

The plan to withdraw US forces from NATO ally has long been met by widespread bipartisan opposition amid fears that the U.S. military’s stance toward Russia will weaken, but the Trump administration has decided to proceed with this move.

Nearly 11,900 US soldiers, a mixture of Army and Air Force units, will be withdrawn from Germany to meet the Trump-imposed cap of 25,000 US troops in Germany, according to a senior US defense official, a figure higher than the number used at 9,500 when Announcing the discount for the first time.

The official announcement came on Wednesday at a Pentagon press conference for Defense Secretary Mark Asper.

He told reporters, noting that “the current EUCOM plan will reappoint about 11,900 military soldiers from Germany, from about 36,000 to 24,000, in a way that strengthens NATO, reinforces Russia’s deterrence and meets other principles that it has set.” To the European-American leadership that oversees American military forces on the continent.

The officials said that this discrepancy is due to the fact that after a review it was found that there were slightly more US troops assigned permanently to Germany, about 36,000, than originally planned.

Of the forces leaving Germany, about 5,400 will remain “in Europe,” the official said. The remaining 6,400 troops and their families will be returned to the United States and will be deployed in time to Europe.

This will cost billions of dollars as a new military build-up in Europe and the United States is likely to be needed to house the additional forces, defense officials said.

Relocation of major command centers

Esber and senior military commanders confirmed on Wednesday that the major U.S. command centers will also relocate as part of this step.

General Todd Walters, Commander of the European-American Command and Commander-in-Chief of the Allied Forces in Europe, said that the United States will move the headquarters of the European Union forces from Germany to Belgium as part of an attempt to share the command with the NATO military headquarters that is based. There, Africa headquarters may move to a location that is also determined.

“We also intend to reassign three headquarters-size headquarters, an air defense artillery battalion, an engineering battalion from Belgium to Germany, and two smaller support and contracting organizations to Italy,” Walters told reporters at the Pentagon.

Wolters also specified that the F-16 squadron of F-16 fighters would be transferred from Germany to Italy, and that they expected to move two battalions from Germany to Italy as well.

The defense official confirmed that the reorganization would take “months to plan and years to implement”, a timetable first disclosed earlier this month by Senator Jim Anhoff, chairman of the Senate Armed Forces Committee, who was briefed on the plan.

The timetable indicates that the plan could be reversed if Trump lost the election in November.

Defense officials say that German Defense Minister Ingret Krump Karenbauer and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg have been briefed on the planned withdrawal as well as key members of Congress.

Defense Ministry officials said Defense Secretary Mark Esber ordered that the reorganization seeks to strengthen deterrence against Russia, strengthen NATO, and support the families of US service members.

Trump said he directed the move because he believed that Germany was not spending enough on defense

But Trump, who directed this move, said he did so because Berlin failed to achieve NATO’s goal of spending 2% of GDP on defense, and spending only about 1.38%.

“One of the only countries that have not agreed to pay what they are supposed to pay (on NATO) is Germany. So, I said until they pay, we will remove our soldiers, a number of our soldiers, about Trump said last month, when we go down to about 25,000, we’ll see where we’re going.” .

However, defense officials said on Wednesday that the decision to locate the quartering of US forces leaving Germany had not been affected by whether the new host country achieved a 2 per cent goal.

In fact, Belgium and Italy, the two countries that will receive American forces from Germany, spend less on defense than Berlin.

Italy spends about 1.22% of its GDP on defense spending, while Belgium spends about 0.93% of its GDP on defense, ranking first among NATO members.

While the German National Command has been largely silent on troop reductions, local leaders representing the states where US forces are recently quartered have written to members of the US Congress asking them to help reverse the decision.

“We appeal for this deep partnership to continue and for American forces to remain in their positions in Europe and Germany,” wrote the leaders of German states in Baden-Württemberg, Rhineland-Palatinate, Hesse and Bavaria.

“Therefore, we ask you to support us as we strive not to cut ties of friendship but to strengthen them and secure the American presence in Germany and Europe in the future,” the letter added.