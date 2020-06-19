The University of Florida prohibits delight “crocodile” in sporting events

“While I do not know any evidence of racism linked to our” Gator Bait “at UF sporting events, there are horrific historical racist images linked to the phrase,” Fuchs said. “Accordingly, the University of Athletics and Crocodile Squad will stop using cheering.”
University sports teams are called the crocodile. Cheering is usually heard when the undergraduate band plays a familiar song and fans respond by making a turbulent movement with their arms while yelling, “Gator Bait!”
“The school year 2020-21 will focus on black experience, racism and inequality,” Fuchs said. He said that the college “will reassess and revise the appropriate elements in our curricula.”
The University will require all existing and new students, faculty and staff to undergo racism, inclusion and prejudice training.
“It is time for the MILF to commit to and take part in this difficult and uncomfortable transformational work,” Fuchs said in his statement. “We know that we cannot undo the age of injustice and racism, but we believe we can make progress – in education, in promoting truth, reconciliation and justice, in opposing racism, equality, and working to eliminate inequality.”
You may also like
Alex Zanardi in a coma after a terrible motorcycle crash in Italy
PGA Tour Nick Watney withdrew from the championship after a positive test for Covid-19
“Swing Low, Sweet Chariot”: English rugby union presidents review a slave-era song used for chanting
“Star Spangled Logo”: “I don’t think it is appropriate” to play the American national anthem at professional sporting events, says Bruce Arena
Marcus Rashford takes a knee and raises his fist as Manchester United tied