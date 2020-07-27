The US consulate in Chengdu is officially closed in response to the Houston closure

The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced in a statement Monday that the Chengdu Consulate closed at 10:00 am and “the relevant Chinese authorities entered from the main entrance and assumed their duties,” the ministry said in a statement posted on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.
Over the weekend, hundreds of people gathered outside the U.S. consulate in the southwestern city of 16.5 million people, taking self-portraits and waving Chinese flags. On Saturday, the United States emblem was removed, while removal work began on Sunday on a plate outside the embassy and freight containers were loaded onto trucks, as employees prepared to close the consulate.
The Chinese government had given the Americans the same 72-hour timeframe to close their mission in Chengdu as it had been provided to Beijing in Houston, as Washington on Tuesday asked China to “stop all operations and events.”
The Chinese Foreign Ministry called the move “an unprecedented escalation” of the ongoing tensions between the two countries.
“The current situation between China and the United States is something that China does not want to see, and the responsibility lies entirely with the United States,” the Foreign Ministry said in the statement.
“As President Trump made it very clear, we need a strategy that protects the American economy and in fact our way of life. The free world must prevail over this new tyranny,” Pompeo said.
“The truth is that our policies – and those of other free nations – have revived China’s failed economy, only to see Beijing biting international hands that have been feeding it. We have opened our arms to Chinese citizens, only to see the Communist Party of China exploiting our free and open society.”
