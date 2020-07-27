The US consulate in Chengdu is officially closed in response to the Houston closure

The American flag was above the building Reduced at dawn According to the state-owned China Radio and Television, the spectators were sent back as a heavy police presence surrounded the consulate, which Beijing ordered closed on Friday in a retaliatory move.

Last week, the US government suddenly ordered the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston, Texas, claiming that the expedition participated in greater Chinese espionage efforts using diplomatic facilities throughout the United States.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced in a statement Monday that the Chengdu Consulate closed at 10:00 am and “the relevant Chinese authorities entered from the main entrance and assumed their duties,” the ministry said in a statement posted on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

Over the weekend, hundreds of people gathered outside the U.S. consulate in the southwestern city of 16.5 million people, taking self-portraits and waving Chinese flags. On Saturday, the United States emblem was removed, while removal work began on Sunday on a plate outside the embassy and freight containers were loaded onto trucks, as employees prepared to close the consulate.