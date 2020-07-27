Top News

The US consulate in Chengdu is officially closed in response to the Houston closure

By Arzu / July 27, 2020
The American flag was above the building Reduced at dawnAccording to the state-owned China Radio and Television, the spectators were sent back as a heavy police presence surrounded the consulate, which Beijing ordered closed on Friday in a retaliatory move.
Last week, the US government suddenly ordered the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston, Texas, claiming that the expedition participated in greater Chinese espionage efforts using diplomatic facilities throughout the United States.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced in a statement Monday that the Chengdu Consulate closed at 10:00 am and “the relevant Chinese authorities entered from the main entrance and assumed their duties,” the ministry said in a statement posted on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

Over the weekend, hundreds of people gathered outside the U.S. consulate in the southwestern city of 16.5 million people, taking self-portraits and waving Chinese flags. On Saturday, the United States emblem was removed, while removal work began on Sunday on a plate outside the embassy and freight containers were loaded onto trucks, as employees prepared to close the consulate.

The Chinese government had given the Americans the same 72-hour timeframe to close their mission in Chengdu as it had been provided to Beijing in Houston, as Washington on Tuesday asked China to “stop all operations and events.”

A worker tries to remove a plaque on the wall outside the US consulate in Chengdu, southwest China.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry called the move “an unprecedented escalation” of the ongoing tensions between the two countries.

“The current situation between China and the United States is something that China does not want to see, and the responsibility lies entirely with the United States,” the Foreign Ministry said in the statement.

With the deadline for the China diplomatic mission to close on Friday, US federal agents entered the Chinese consulate complex in Houston with black SUVs and white trucks.
Relations between the United States and China have deteriorated rapidly in the past two weeks, amid the closure of the mutual consulate and the justification of guilt by a Singaporean who admitted spying for Beijing.
Policemen march in front of the US consulate in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 26.
Speaking at the Nixon Library in California on Thursday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized what he said were decades of failed policy toward China.

“As President Trump made it very clear, we need a strategy that protects the American economy and in fact our way of life. The free world must prevail over this new tyranny,” Pompeo said.

“The truth is that our policies – and those of other free nations – have revived China’s failed economy, only to see Beijing biting international hands that have been feeding it. We have opened our arms to Chinese citizens, only to see the Communist Party of China exploiting our free and open society.”

You may also like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *