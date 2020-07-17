The strong Belarusian man faces widespread protests after imprisoning his main competitors
The US State Department expresses its concern about strict measures against the “latest dictator of Europe”

By Arzu / July 17, 2020

According to reports, hundreds were violently dispersed and arrested in Belarus amid protests over the exclusion of candidates who ran in the election against Alexander Lukashenko. The journalists were among the detainees.

“We are very concerned about the recent reports of mass arrests and detentions of peaceful activists and journalists, after excluding prominent opposition candidates in the run-up to the presidential elections in August,” a spokesman said in response to a query from CNN.

“We continue to urge the government of Belarus to take steps to improve its human rights and democracy record and to fulfill the obligations of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe,” they said. “Respect for fundamental freedoms, including the freedoms of peaceful assembly, expression, and association, are critical to strengthening bilateral relations between the United States and Belarus.”

In a statement on the occasion of Belarus’s National Day on July 3, Foreign Minister Mike Pompeo urged “the government of Belarus to do everything in its power to ensure that the upcoming elections are free and fair.”

“This includes the right of a diverse group of candidates to participate in the campaign, the right of citizens to peacefully assemble and speak freely, and to vote openly and fairly. All of these fundamental freedoms are necessary to ensure the continued independence and sovereignty of Belarus.”

“The United States is encouraged by the growing relationship between our two countries and is committed to helping Belarus develop and diversify its economy. The United States reiterates its commitment to working with all Belarusians as they build a bright, secure and democratic future,” Pompeo said.

Washington and Minsk have taken steps to normalize diplomatic relations. In February, Pompeo became the most senior US government official to visit the country in decades and met with the powerful Belarusian man who has ruled the country since 1994.

In late April, the White House announced its candidacy for the US ambassador to Belarus. If confirmed, it will be the first US ambassador to Minsk since 2008, when the Belarusian government expelled the ambassador and 30 out of 35 US diplomats. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced its intention to exchange ambassadors in September 2019.

