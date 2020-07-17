The US State Department expresses its concern about strict measures against the “latest dictator of Europe”

According to reports, hundreds were violently dispersed and arrested in Belarus amid protests over the exclusion of candidates who ran in the election against Alexander Lukashenko. The journalists were among the detainees.

“We are very concerned about the recent reports of mass arrests and detentions of peaceful activists and journalists, after excluding prominent opposition candidates in the run-up to the presidential elections in August,” a spokesman said in response to a query from CNN.

“We continue to urge the government of Belarus to take steps to improve its human rights and democracy record and to fulfill the obligations of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe,” they said. “Respect for fundamental freedoms, including the freedoms of peaceful assembly, expression, and association, are critical to strengthening bilateral relations between the United States and Belarus.”

In a statement on the occasion of Belarus’s National Day on July 3, Foreign Minister Mike Pompeo urged “the government of Belarus to do everything in its power to ensure that the upcoming elections are free and fair.”