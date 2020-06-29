The Washington Post: Russian rewards for Taliban fighters are expected to kill US soldiers, according to intelligence estimates

Several people familiar with the matter told the newspaper it is unclear how many American soldiers may have died due to the rewards.

“Intel just informed me that it did not find this information credible, and therefore did not report it to me or to the VP” He claimed in a tweet on Sunday evening

But John to. Olliot, a spokesman for the National Security Council, I told The Times on Sunday night , “The validity of the underlying allegations is still being evaluated.”

The president had tweeted earlier on Sunday that “there were not many attacks” on US forces by Taliban fighters as evidence that intelligence might be “false.”

A tweet went further than Saturday’s statement from the White House in which press secretary Kylie McNani did not deny the report’s authenticity, but instead said that Trump and Vice President Mike Pence had not been “informed of the alleged Russian intelligence”.

The Russian embassy in Washington on Friday condemned the Times report, describing it as “baseless allegations” that led to death threats against Russian diplomats in Washington and London. The Taliban also rejected the report.

There have been more than 2,400 deaths of U.S. service personnel since the start of the longest US war in 2001. Last year was the bloodiest in five years for the United States in Afghanistan, with 23 service members killed during operations in the country in 2019.

This story has been updated with an additional background and tweet from the president.