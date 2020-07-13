The Washington Redskins NFL team will announce the change of their team title on Monday

Although the team is expected to announce the name change, the new name will not be announced until later due to trademark issues, according to Sports Business Daily. Coach Ron Rivera told the Washington Post in an interview that he was working with the team’s owner, Daniel Snyder, on a name that honors both the American military and indigenous people.

After weeks of protests condemning racism and as the country continues to confront repression systems more directly in recent weeks, the Washington Redskins team could be the first to announce a name change. Cleveland Indians baseball in the American League also vowed to reconsider their name. Team manager He recently said that he thought it was time for a name change And “It’s time to move on.”

On July 3, Washington announced the Science response that a “comprehensive review” of the team’s title would be undertaken. Native American groups have long denounced the name as an ethnic slander.

“In light of recent events about our country and the reactions from our community, Washington Redskins announces that the team will undergo a comprehensive review of its name,” The team said in a statement. “This review formalizes the team’s initial discussions with the league in recent weeks.”