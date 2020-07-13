The Washington Redskins NFL team will announce the change of their team title on Monday

Although the team is expected to announce the name change, the new name will not be announced until later due to trademark issues, according to Sports Business Daily. Coach Ron Rivera told the Washington Post in an interview that he was working with the team’s owner, Daniel Snyder, on a name that honors both the American military and indigenous people.
On July 3, Washington announced the Science response that a “comprehensive review” of the team’s title would be undertaken. Native American groups have long denounced the name as an ethnic slander.
The decision to re-examine the name also came amid increasing pressure from several sponsors, including FedEx, who have naming rights for the team’s stadium.
Other brands, including Nike and Amazon, have removed team merchandise from their online stores.
