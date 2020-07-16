The White House press secretary says the flag stands in the way of schools open

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The White House insists that the new rules for reporting Covid data from hospitals are about “getting more data, not less data”, which was made available to health experts and the public, after some researchers were pushed back.

Administration He ordered hospitals to send data on coronary patients To the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington rather than the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, which prompted some experts to say that the move undermined the CDC and created confusion.

The intention is that we need to make sure that there are daily data that is given to the doctor [Deborah] White House press secretary Kylie McNanny told a news conference Thursday afternoon that Pyrex and others are running a lot of our work by redesigning and identifying hotspots.

There are two ways to collect data, McEnany said.

“The first is the National Health Care Safety Network, and this is the disease control system, and this is where hospitals report their data voluntarily, and about 81% of hospitals report their data. So we don’t need 81% of hospitals that report their data, we You need 100% of the data because it is important that Dr. Pyrex and others receive daily acceptance, use of the intensive care unit and personal protective equipment numbers, and when you only get 81% of hospital data, this means that you have 19% of hospitals that we do not realize their needs. ”

The second method, she said, is the “teletext database. This is an HHS system. It was used initially for the purpose of providing financing by the service provider, and we asked hospitals to tell us about their entry to Covid so that we could identify potential hotspots and as it turned out, this data ended up Until it is more complete, more modern with information, and thus ensuring that hospitals report it to this system as we get more complete data. ”

She said the information gathered “is completely open source data available to the CDC.”

“Nobody takes the data or access away from the CDC, and these data are routinely released so that the American people are fully informed,” she told reporters. “The CDC database is the public data that is there. It will remain public, it must be public.”

“All of this is about getting more data, not less data, and making sure that our doctors in particular are getting that daily data,” McNani said.

Some background: CNN previously reported The former director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Richard Besser, said on Wednesday that forwarding hospital data is a “step back” to the country’s coronavirus response.

“It is another example of CDC marginalization. The data should not only come to CDC, but you should speak with the public every day in the media,” Pesser told CNN’s chief medical correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta.