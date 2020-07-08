The White House says that Trump and the CDC are “very present” on the same page, despite the tweets

California schools will reopen when data shows it’s safe to do so, according to California Governor Gavin Newsome
He said in an unveiled hint from President Trump, “I am not worried about the latest tweets.
“We need to handle the reopening of schools safely. The governor told a news conference,” This to me is not negotiable. “
The reopening of schools will depend on local conditions in the state, but Newsom added, “We must insist on learning at the beginning of the school year.”
“Given our current data and the ongoing transmission of this deadly virus from society, it is wise for educational departments to prepare a distance learning backup plan that is ready for implementation if our data shows that this is the safest path forward,” said the Los Angeles County Public Health Department in a statement to CNN.
Expecting schools to continue to be the subject of the conversation, Newsome appealed to the public that reopening depended on the behavior.
“We can roll over and accept proliferation and behaviors that lead to this,” Newsom said. “Or we can do more to practice personal responsibilities with face masks, masks and physical expulsions that will reduce spread.”