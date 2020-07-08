The White House says that Trump and the CDC are “very present” on the same page, despite the tweets

Places of schools are empty at Miguel Contreras Education Complex before the new restrictions enter into force in the middle of the night with the spread of the coronavirus pandemic on March 19, in Los Angeles, California. David McNew / Getty Images

California schools will reopen when data shows it’s safe to do so, according to California Governor Gavin Newsome

He said in an unveiled hint from President Trump, “I am not worried about the latest tweets.

“We need to handle the reopening of schools safely. The governor told a news conference,” This to me is not negotiable. “

The reopening of schools will depend on local conditions in the state, but Newsom added, “We must insist on learning at the beginning of the school year.”

“Given our current data and the ongoing transmission of this deadly virus from society, it is wise for educational departments to prepare a distance learning backup plan that is ready for implementation if our data shows that this is the safest path forward,” said the Los Angeles County Public Health Department in a statement to CNN.

Expecting schools to continue to be the subject of the conversation, Newsome appealed to the public that reopening depended on the behavior.