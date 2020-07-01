The White House says Trump is reading amid questions about his handling of intelligence

It was announced an hour ahead of schedule, and the briefing came as Trump’s election year rival Joe Biden accused the president of abandoning his duties as commander in chief by not acting in intelligence when he first appeared in the president’s daily summary, a highly classified summary of the nation’s secrets.

The White House insisted that the information had not been verified or reliable, and said it had not reached Trump because there was no consensus within the intelligence community about its authenticity.

However, information on Russian rewards was included in the president’s daily summary sometime in the spring, according to a US official with first-hand knowledge of the most recent information. The source said that this assessment is backed by “several information” that supports the view that there is an effort by the Russian Intelligence Unit – GRU – to pay rewards for killing US soldiers, including interrogating Taliban detainees and electronic eavesdropping.

Trump is not known to have a full or regular PDB reading, which is well-known within the White House. Instead, he is orally informed two or three times a week by intelligence officials.