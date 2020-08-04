The WHO official says there is still a long way to go to the epidemic, while the United States exceeds 155,000 deaths

United States leaders They struggled to implement social gathering rules and hide mandates as residents pressed for a return to normal life amid widespread outbreaks of the coronavirus. A global health official said on Monday that while people are tired of the epidemic, there is still a long way to go.

“We need to stay focused,” said Maria Van Kerkhof, director of Covid-19 Technology, the World Health Organization.

“We need to accept that this is difficult, but use these challenges to really put it into something positive and fight this epidemic together.”

New restrictions were put in place by several U.S. states after parts of the country started to reopen – and after several weeks – they saw a significant increase in the number of cases.

In May, when most states began lifting restrictions and pictures of crowded pubs and parties appearing, experts warned that without social spacing and covering the face, an increase could potentially occur. Months after the first re-conquests, states across the south reported thousands of new cases every day, and as some seem to be approaching the height of cases, parts of the Midwest are becoming alarming.

The spread of the virus is more prevalent than ever, prompting the White House coordinator for coronavirus prevention, Dr. Deborah Perks, to say at the weekend that the United States has entered “A new stage” The epidemic.

High death toll: Across the country, more than 4.7 million people have been infected since the start of the epidemic, and at least 155,469 have died. Health officials expect thousands of deaths in the coming weeks.

At least 13 states have reported more than 100,000 HIV infections, and four of them – California, Florida, Texas, and New York – have recorded more than 400,000 infections.

