The widow of Nick Cordeiro, Amanda Clotz, holds the last live broadcast on Instagram a day after his death from Covid-19

Rockette’s former fitness radio trainer makes live videos every day at 3 pm. Since Cordero entered the Cedar Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles in late March. Clues shared updates about Cordero and sang his song “Live Your Life” with fans from all over the world. He started calling it #WakeUpNick.

She said she wanted to keep again the day after Cordero’s death after being hospitalized for 95 days due to complications from Covid-19.

On Instagram Live on Monday, Klots spoke with tears of her husband and then sang his song.

And she said, “We played this song a lot in Nick’s room with him.” “And we used to sing to him and I kept telling him that the whole world sings his song and knows who he is and what kind of amazing people are. I just wanted to know that his dream of becoming a rock star happened. Sometimes your dreams happen and you can’t embrace them completely, but Nick’s dream of becoming a star Rock music definitely happened and that was because of you.

Cordeiro, 41, has suffered a series of setbacks over the three months he spent in the intensive care unit, including amputation of his right leg. Earlier on Monday, Clutes shared an intimate video made by her sister. The video, which lasted more than 10 minutes, showed pictures of the family gathering around Klotus and one-year-old son Cordeiro, Elvis. “How do you go through the most difficult times in your life? The family,” Klots wrote in the explanation. “I woke up to this video that my sister made for her. I uploaded it titled” Silver Silver Linings. I have always been lucky because I have a family that loves to be together and support each other. I’m even luckier than having the Nicks and the extended family that are the same. “This video captures the last 95 days. Love, exhaustion, ties, smiles, song, workout, hard work, care and support and more than all love. They did all this for Nick, Elvis and Me – the selfish time of their lives to be with us. “In times of shock, look for silver linings. Spend time with the family. Smile through tears. Be secure when things seem impossible. We love each other.” Clutz shared another video of her sister on Tuesday, showing pictures of both Lotus and Cordeiro throughout their relationship. “We pressed each other’s buttons in the best way,” Clotus wrote. “He always looked at me and said,“ I’m the luckiest. ”Well, I was very fortunate to spend five years with you and to share a son who would always remember me.

Lisa France of CNN contributed to this report.