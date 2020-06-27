The Wirecard breakdown reveals cracks in the heart of Germany

Journalists, whistleblowers, and skeptical investors have questioned Wirecard’s accounts for years, but executives have been able to ignore their claims.He got a cover from the country’s banking regulator, which firmly fended off critical hedge funds and investigative reporters, but failed to discover anything wrong with the company.

In the end, the crash took only seven days. Wiccard admitted last week that nearly a quarter of its assets – 1.9 billion euros ($ 2.1 billion) in cash – may not have existed at all. CEO Markus Brown resigned and was quickly arrested on suspicion of artificially inflating the company’s budget and sales through fake transactions. Wirecard filed for insolvency on Thursday.

Brown, who was released on bail, has consistently denied wrongdoing, and has instead suggested that Wirecard was the victim of a very complicated fraud. But a picture of a reputable technology company appears to which the authorities chanted rather than scrutinizing, and a supervisory committee failed to act as a check for a CEO who many saw as visionary. Accounting firm EY hastened the fall of Wirecard by refusing to sign its final results for 2019, after more than a decade of company review.

“You have a lot of evidence of sinners, spectators, and all sorts of different guilty parties,” said Christian Stringer, academic director of the Center for Corporate Governance at HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management.

Wirecard is the first member of the Frankfurt DAX Elite Stock Exchange index to submit an insolvency file. But its explosion comes after a series of scandals over the past five years that have embarrassed the German government, regulators and the business community, raising questions about the strength of corporate governance and financial regulation in the world’s fourth largest economy.

Volkswagen VLKAF Deutsche Bank DB The world’s largest auto maker and German manufacturing champion recognized in 2015 millions of Diesel vehicles It is equipped with a program to cheat emissions tests., The country’s largest lender, pay Tens of billions of dollars In the penalties related to the sale of toxic mortgage assets, manipulation of interest rates and the Russian money laundering scheme.

Bayer Bayeri Two other German company firms made the headlines this week: more than 1,500 coronavirus workers were found at a factory owned by the meat-processing giant Tönnies Group, forcing local officials to re-impose a ban on more than half a million people in the surrounding area; AndIt agreed to pay more than $ 10 billion to settle claims that Roundup, a product it owns thanks to its acquisition of Monsanto, is causing cancer.

The outbreak at the Tönnies Factory highlighted the poor working and living conditions foreign workers face in the industry, and the German government responded by promising to prohibit the use of subcontractors and doubling fines to violate the rules regarding working hours.

Bayer settlement comes next Investors expressed deep concerns About the acquisition of Monsanto, she asked whether the management had properly understood the legal risks. Bayer shares have lost nearly a third of their value since Monsanto’s purchase was announced in September 2016.

Companies operate in various industries, but with the exception of the Tönnies group, they are publicly listed and managed by a board of directors responsible for day-to-day operations and overseen by a supervisory board of workers’ representatives. Critics say oversight collapses when boards become very comfortable, which can happen when senior executives move to supervisory positions. Investors complain that their interests are often subject to other considerations, such as policy or internal corporate dynamics.

Stringer said that German corporate governance has improved dramatically in recent decades, but deficiencies by CEOs and managers are still very common. He said the additional guarantees would be relatively simple, such as changing stock market rules to prevent companies from delaying their financial results, as Wirecard had done.

Succulents Succulents “We have made good progress … but there is still room for human error, or for trying to believe in people who appear in a convincing way. [Wirecard] It was traded in the analyst and investor community as the next“And who does not want to be in this cart?” , Referring to the software giant also included in the DAX.

American card issuers Master card credit card M.A. Visa Fifth Protect Wirecard customer funds. The Wirecard collapse makes the waves much farther than Germany. A frenzied search for the lost money arrived in the Philippines, where the central bank denied that money had entered the country’s financial system.American card issuersAndReconsiders whether Wirecard will be allowed to continue processing payments on their networks, according to Bloomberg, and a British regulator has moved toProtect Wirecard customer funds.

The government of Germany is now paying close attention. Finance Minister Olaf Scholes described the Warkard scandal as “very worrying,” saying the country must act quickly to improve supervision. “Critical questions arise about the company’s oversight, especially with regard to accounting and budget control. It does not seem that the auditors and supervisory bodies were effective here,” Schulz said in a statement.

The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority, or BaFin, is actively investigating whether Wirecard is violating the rules against market manipulation. But the watchdog is now under intense scrutiny, as critics say it should have done a better job of overseeing Wirecard’s banking unit, even if it had no direct supervision of the larger company.

Observers also want to know why BaFin issued a temporary ban in 2019 that prevented investors from borrowing Wirecard shares to sell in anticipation of falling prices, and why they lodged a criminal complaint against reporters in the Financial Times, which published a series of articles exposing the company’s accounting and administrative irregularities. BaFin chief Felix Hoffield described the scandal earlier this week as a “complete disaster”.

The European Commission has asked the Chief Market Supervisor to conduct a preliminary investigation into BaFin. Valdis Dombroviskis, the European Union official responsible for financial services policy, told the Financial Times that the bloc should be ready to launch a formal investigation if necessary.

“We need to clarify what went wrong,” he said.

EY, already facing a criminal complaint from the German shareholders association SdK, said on Friday that the Wirecard collapse was the result of “a complex and sophisticated fraud, involving multiple parties around the world in different institutions, with the intent to deceive.”

The auditor added in a statement that “complicit frauds designed to deceive investors and the public often involve intense efforts to create a false documentary trail.” “Professional standards recognize that even the strongest and longest auditing procedures may not reveal collusive fraud.”

– Chris Lycos, Ewen McSweeney and Stephanie Hallas contributed to the reporting.