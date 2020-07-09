The Wonder Years gets a reboot with a black family

Famous director Lee Daniels It will produce executives and Farid Savage, the star of the original series, will direct a successful restart of the program – This time around it was built ABC Black Family announced on Wednesday.
The network said that the half-hour comedy will focus on how a black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama “in the turbulent late 1960s, the same period the original series was, made sure it was wonderful years for them as well.” .
Reimagining comes Ethnic justice issues Taking The center stage in Hollywood And across the world yet George Floyd’s death In police custody.
The original “Wonderful Years” series was a Adulthood drama Teenager Kevin Arnold and his family are centered around the suburbs. He was appointed from 1968 to 1973 and was operated on ABC from 1988 to 1993.
Daniels has a well-known career, including an Academy Award nomination for directing the 2009 movie “The Precious” and the “Star” Fox series.
He is currently working on the movie “The United States v. Billy Holiday,” a drama about the court case Legendary singer.
Savage invented his career directing TV shows including “The Modern Family” while continuing to star in a series including “Friends from College” and “American Father!”
