The World Health Organization claims that young people are fueling the rise in cases of coronavirus

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that young children hitting nightclubs and beaches have sparked an escalation of coronavirus cases worldwide.

The proportion of people between 15 and 24 years old with COVID-19 has tripled in about five months, according to the United Nations Health Agency.

“We have said this before and we will say it again: Young people are not invincible,” WHO Director-General Tidros Adhanum Gebresos told reporters last week.

“Young people can be infected; young people can die; and young people can pass the virus on to others.”

A WHO analysis of 6 million infections between February 24 and July 12 found that the percentage of people aged 15-24 years increased from 4.5% to 15%.

Among those aged 5 to 14 years, about 4.6% were injured, after it was 0.8% between those dates, the agency said.

European countries including Spain, Germany and France – along with Asian countries such as Japan and Vietnam – said many of the new injured are young.

This is also the case for the United States, which leads the global number with 4.8 million injuries, the organization said.

“Younger people tend to be less alert about coverage and social exclusion,” said Ms. Nisa Ernst, director of nursing at the Johns Hopkins Hospital Bioenergy Unit. He told Reuters.

“Traveling increases your chances of getting and publishing COVID-19,” she said, adding that young people are more likely to go to bars or the beach, as well as to work and grocery stores.

Health experts urged young people to get away socially, wear masks, and avoid crowds, noting that those without symptoms could also spread the virus.

