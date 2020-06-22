The World Health Organization recorded the largest one-day increase in cases of coronavirus

GENEVA – The World Health Organization reported on Sunday the largest one-day increase in cases of coronavirus infection through its census, with more than 183,000 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The United Nations health agency said that Brazil topped the road with about 54,771 cases, and the next United States at 36,617. More than 15,400 came in India.

Experts said the higher number of cases could reflect multiple factors including more widespread tests as well as a wider infection.

Overall in this epidemic, the World Health Organization has reported 8,708,008 cases – 183,020 in the past 24 hours – with 461,715 deaths worldwide, with a daily increase of 4,743.

More than two thirds of these new deaths have been reported in the Americas.

In Spain, officials ended the national emergency after three months of closure, allowing its 47 million people to travel freely throughout the country for the first time since March 14. The country also removed a 14-day quarantine for visitors from Britain and neighboring countries. 26 European countries allow visa-free travel.

But there were only a handful of travelers at Madrid Barajas airport, which will be on a busy June day.

“This freedom that we have now, and we do not have to justify our trip to see our family and friends, this was something we really look forward to,” said Pedro Delgado, 23, after arriving from the Spanish Canary Islands.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez urged people to take maximum precautions: “The virus can return and can infect us again in a second wave, and we must do everything we can to avoid it at any cost.”

At a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Trump said on Saturday that the United States had tested 25 million people, but the “bad part” was that it found more cases.

“When you do this test, you will find more people, and you will find more cases,” Trump said. So I said to my people, “Slow down the test, please.” ″

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro told CNN that Trump was “in his cheek” and made the comment in a “light mood”.

The Democratic Party’s campaign rival, Joe Biden, has accused Trump of “putting policy before the American people’s safety and economic well-being.”

The United States has the largest number of reported infections in the world, over 2.2 million, and the highest number of deaths, about 120,000, according to John Hopkins. Health officials say a strong test is vital to tracking outbreaks and keeping the virus under control.