The World Health Organization says countries with low levels of Covid-19 will continue to suffer from the outbreak

US Senator Roy Plant speaks during a US Senate hearing in Washington, DC, on July 2. Saul Loeb / Pool / AFP / Getty Images

Republican senators say the White House approved Senate Republicans ’demands during negotiations – that is, on funds for tracing and testing, making funds available to schools that remain closed and dropping President Trump’s request for Salary tax reduction.

About school financing: After Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos warned that aid to schools would be withheld without it being reopened completely, The Republican Senate pushed back And I drew a different path.

According to Senator Roy Plant, the chief negotiator of the Republican-White House deal, he said that about $ 70 billion for K-12 schools in the plan would be given regardless of whether they were open or not. The other half “comes out on the basis that you have more expenses if you go back to school than you do if you don’t.”

“But none of the college’s money and only half of the primary and secondary funds will be conditional on returning to school. This does not mean returning to school for five days a week,” Blunt added.

On reducing the salary tax: The White House has admitted that it has fallen Payroll tax reduction, What Republican senators have indicated will not do much to stimulate the economy.

About tracking and testing: The White House agreed to increase the tests to $ 25 billion after suggesting that there was already a lot of unspent money to use for testing and tracking contact. The Republican deal will save $ 16 billion in new money, with an additional $ 9 billion from the stimulus bill in March redirected for spending on testing and tracking.

“We actually got the $ 25 billion we wanted, but part of it was making sure they’d spend $ 9 billion that wasn’t specifically earmarked for testing on the test,” Blunt said.

How to reveal this: Many Republicans indicated that the White House had to move quickly toward the Republican Party in order to reach an agreement together.

Senator Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican, said of his re-election that he was not worried that it would take all week to bring their party’s proposal together, but he indicated that the White House was “moving in our direction.”

“We had to resolve some conflicts with the administration,” said Thales. “They moved in our direction, it is a natural part of the sausage plant.”

Senator Lamar Alexander, who heads the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, said the main issue approved by the White House and Senate in the Senate was how to delay student loan payments. He said the two had agreed to continue deferring student loan payments after October “if you don’t have any income but once you start earning, you will never have to pay more than 10 percent of it on your student loan after deduction, rent, mortgage, and food.”

When asked about Trump’s claim that the test was “overrated”, Alexander replied.

“I can give you my opinion on the test, which is that the test is necessary,” Alexander said. “And I think it is possible that the most important activity we do in the government now in terms of identifying and containing the disease and creating confidence to return to school and this work is work d. [Francis] Collins is doing his work at the National Institutes of Health to find new ways to get a quick test so you can get a result within an hour. “

Alexander added: “You can do this, then you can test whole classes, you can test teachers, you can test employees, there will be an increase in the supply of quick tests and I think all discussions about the test with disappear.”

