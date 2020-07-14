Money transfer advertisements are viewed in the window of a money transfer service specializing in transfers to Latin America on March 28, 2011. Remittances to Mexico alone in 2019 were worth nearly $39 billion.
The world is working on remittances. For many, Covid-19 could end up

By Arzu / July 14, 2020

The money not only supports Lopez Asseves, a graphic designer in the southern state of Chiapas, but also goes to support her five-year-old daughter and her grandmother. They have never found themselves without additional aid from remittances, like millions of other Mexican families.

When the money dried up, it came at the worst possible time – Lopez-Asifis’ clients were also dwindling amid the epidemic and economic shutdown. “I don’t have much work now,” Lopez Aceves told CNN in a telephone interview. “The truth is that the salary I get is not enough.”

The money her mother sent helped save food and savings and pay for her daughter’s education. She said they are “living well.” But in the wake of the coronavirus, her mother could no longer afford to send the money home.

Funds sent abroad are a large part of the Mexican economy – nearly $ 39 billion in annual pumping, according to data from The World Bank. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says that 10 million Mexican families like Lopez Assis depend on money transfers, and during a daily press conference on May 8, he thanked citizens abroad for their contributions. And he said: “Thank you triple and thanks to our immigrant citizens, because that helps a lot.”

94 percent of these transfers come from the United States, according to a report released in November 2018 by the Inter-American Dialogue Foundation.

“Remittances from the United States are unfortunately a very important part of the Mexican economy, more for the most vulnerable part of nationality,” Larry Robin, president of the American Society of Mexico, told CNN.

But with the coronary virus invading the United States, layoffs and business closures may make it difficult for many to send money home. Supported April report from the World Bank Global Knowledge Partnership on Migration and Development She expected that remittances “to low and middle income countries” would decrease by about 20% this year in what she described as “the biggest decline in recent history” due to unemployment and low wages in host countries.

Lopez Asseve’s mother lost her full-time cleaning job in March and found herself without work for the first time in seven years. “Had she not had some savings, she would have returned to Mexico,” the daughter said. “I was worried about myself, but also about my mother. She is alone there without anyone.” Her mother refused an interview with CNN.

At this time, remittances to Mexico do not appear to have decreased. to me data From the Bank of Mexico, the country saw a record – and short-term – remittances in March this year, with just over $ 4 billion, an increase of 36% over last year.
In the analysis Post to TwitterMexican economist Jonathan Heath attributed the record increase to “a low exchange rate that encourages higher shipments”, and to many Mexicans returning home from the United States, who may have previously sent their savings, “to avoid traveling in cash and getting stolen.”

As the epidemic swelled and closings expanded, remittances to normal rates slowed in April and May, with approximately $ 2.9 billion and $ 3.4 billion, respectively.

Global pause for transfers?

Globally, remittances Lifeline Among people in rich and poor countries.
According to the Institute for Immigration Policy, they transfer more money to families in low and middle income countries around the world than foreign direct investment and official development funds combined. So when economies get stuck in rich countries, families all over the world can find them Their ability to pay for essentials like food and medicine is threatened.

For example, remittances to El Salvador decreased by 40% in April 2020, compared to the same month last year, according to the country’s central bank.

“The ongoing economic recession caused by Covid 19 imposes a heavy burden on the ability to send money home and makes it necessary to shorten the time needed to recover for advanced economies,” David Malpas, World Bank Group President, said in a statement. The last statement.

With unemployment rising throughout Latin America, the United Nations World Food Program is already concerned about hunger in the region. “[Latin America] The World Food Program said in a statement at the end of June that the number of people in need of food assistance had increased by almost three times.

Lopez Asseve’s mother found a new part-time job. But it is not yet able to resume sending money home. So Lopez Asseves, one hour away, went to find work, left her daughter in her sister’s care, and hoped the change would help make ends meet.

She told CNN: “We tried quarantine, but I couldn’t quite because the situation here in Mexico is different.” “I have to go find work – to find a way to earn money to help with what is indispensable, which is food.”

