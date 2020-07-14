The world is working on remittances. For many, Covid-19 could end up

The money not only supports Lopez Asseves, a graphic designer in the southern state of Chiapas, but also goes to support her five-year-old daughter and her grandmother. They have never found themselves without additional aid from remittances, like millions of other Mexican families.
When the money dried up, it came at the worst possible time – Lopez-Asifis’ clients were also dwindling amid the epidemic and economic shutdown. “I don’t have much work now,” Lopez Aceves told CNN in a telephone interview. “The truth is that the salary I get is not enough.”
The money her mother sent helped save food and savings and pay for her daughter’s education. She said they are “living well.” But in the wake of the coronavirus, her mother could no longer afford to send the money home.
94 percent of these transfers come from the United States, according to a report released in November 2018 by the Inter-American Dialogue Foundation.
“Remittances from the United States are unfortunately a very important part of the Mexican economy, more for the most vulnerable part of nationality,” Larry Robin, president of the American Society of Mexico, told CNN.
Lopez Asseve’s mother lost her full-time cleaning job in March and found herself without work for the first time in seven years. “Had she not had some savings, she would have returned to Mexico,” the daughter said. “I was worried about myself, but also about my mother. She is alone there without anyone.” Her mother refused an interview with CNN.
As the epidemic swelled and closings expanded, remittances to normal rates slowed in April and May, with approximately $ 2.9 billion and $ 3.4 billion, respectively.
Global pause for transfers?
For example, remittances to El Salvador decreased by 40% in April 2020, compared to the same month last year, according to the country’s central bank.
“The ongoing economic recession caused by Covid 19 imposes a heavy burden on the ability to send money home and makes it necessary to shorten the time needed to recover for advanced economies,” David Malpas, World Bank Group President, said in a statement. The last statement.
With unemployment rising throughout Latin America, the United Nations World Food Program is already concerned about hunger in the region. “[Latin America] The World Food Program said in a statement at the end of June that the number of people in need of food assistance had increased by almost three times.
Lopez Asseve’s mother found a new part-time job. But it is not yet able to resume sending money home. So Lopez Asseves, one hour away, went to find work, left her daughter in her sister’s care, and hoped the change would help make ends meet.
She told CNN: “We tried quarantine, but I couldn’t quite because the situation here in Mexico is different.” “I have to go find work – to find a way to earn money to help with what is indispensable, which is food.”
You may also like
An American man attends a COVID party to see if the virus is real; Die later
Latin America and the Caribbean have reported more deaths from coronavirus infection than in the United States and Canada
Coronavirus: Face masks and covers are mandatory in England stores
A classic disc-shaped space object is claimed to be in Canada, and the alien presence claims insane sparks
Best outdoor movie screens for summer 2020