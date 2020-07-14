The world is working on remittances. For many, Covid-19 could end up

The money not only supports Lopez Asseves, a graphic designer in the southern state of Chiapas, but also goes to support her five-year-old daughter and her grandmother. They have never found themselves without additional aid from remittances, like millions of other Mexican families.

When the money dried up, it came at the worst possible time – Lopez-Asifis’ clients were also dwindling amid the epidemic and economic shutdown. “I don’t have much work now,” Lopez Aceves told CNN in a telephone interview. “The truth is that the salary I get is not enough.”

The money her mother sent helped save food and savings and pay for her daughter’s education. She said they are “living well.” But in the wake of the coronavirus, her mother could no longer afford to send the money home.