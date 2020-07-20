The Yankees made a strong offer to dismantle Mets

Yankee bat noises accept baseball balls at the empty Yankee Stadium Sunday night pierce a heated blanket, and if the Mets pitchers turned their heads to watch the balls fly, their necks would have collapsed.

Five of the colleagues, two by Aaron Qazi, reinforced that after more than three months due to COVID-19, the Yankees showed signs that they could use their muscles to bully their way to the second AL AL ​​title in a row.

Does this make a lot of the 2.0 spring training shower power? Not when the season that opens Thursday in Washington contains 60 games. Not every Yankees player like Jordan Montgomery, who smothered Mets stunned the scorching Sunday night at Yankee Stadium. There will be games when bombers need to live up to their nickname.

They certainly did on Sunday when Gary Sanchez, Luke Voigt and Giancarlo Stanton died. The judge swung to the left in the first half from Cory Oswalt, and Sanchez reached the second set to the left opposite Ozalt in fourth place. Voit opened sixth place with a blast in the net over Monument Park in the center of Drew Smith, and threatened the judge to the left in the sixth game off Smith and Stanton who started seventh on the former Yankee Chasin Sharif reached the stands on the left field.

The Power Show came after Clint Fraser as Rick Purcello was taken from Mets to the upper floor of Cityfield on the left on Saturday.

The long ball turned Montgomery’s jewel into background noise. Throwing like an ace instead of a fourth or fifth starter, Montgomery played with the Mets group that included Jeff McNeill, Pete Alonso, Robinson Cano, Yuenes Cespedes, Michael Conforto and J. Davis.

In five closing roles, Montgomery allowed two strikes and published six. And the title was not done.

Sanchez and Stanton hit the ball farther, but the judge who crushed two colleagues had to calm some nerves in the Yankees’ world on the stiff neck that he said about four days earlier that he was not 100 percent.

Remember that the judge did not play any game in Spring Training 1.0 because of an injury that was originally diagnosed as a shoulder problem but turned out to be a broken rib on the top right. Then the problem of the neck appeared.

I was sure it would be healthy. “ He provided him with a good service, ” Aaron Boone said of the judge who benefited from the closure caused by the coronavirus that started on March 12, “ He allowed him and the training crew to build a smart schedule for him to be in a position to allow for the opening day. ”

There are none of the Mugs pitchers on Sunday night anywhere near Max Schrazer, the right-wing hunter from Stadents who will be opposed by Gerrit Cole. However, Scherzer will have to sail in the lineup for the eighth-hitting team, Brett Gardner, 28 players last year. Yes, the ball was alive, but Gardner would likely hit eighth again.

Sanchez, Stanton and Voigt both have deadly force, but the Yankees squad is only complete when the judge is in good health and anchors them. Now, they all seem to be in good health which was not the case almost every day last season.

“I think they continue to confirm what we were seeing at the start of the summer camp when the men were in good shape, somewhat distorted at times,” said Boone. “I think they have taken all the games inside the group and all the live actors and treated them as very important things. I think the first opportunity to play against other teams we saw a number of good bats from the players. It was good to see that again tonight.”