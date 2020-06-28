There are at least 2.5 million cases of coronavirus in the United States

Prime Minister of Victoria, Daniel Andrews, speaks during a press conference on June 28, in Melbourne, Australia. Asanka Ratnayake / Getty Images

All returnees to Australian state of Victoria will need to passively test for the coronavirus before it can be released from quarantine, says Victoria Prime Minister Daniel Andrews.

Victoria is the only state in Australia that has tested returning travelers twice – on day 3 and day 11.

Starting on Sunday, the eleventh day test will become mandatory and those who refuse to be required will be quarantined for another 10 days.

Andrews also said that some suburbs can be put under an order to stay at home or some kind of closure, if necessary.

“I am not announcing that today, but there has been some talk in the media today about this type of closure in the suburbs. I hope it will not come to that,” he said.

the background: Victoria has seen a large increase in the number of cases in the past two weeks. The state said last Friday that it would launch a targeted testing program that would allow residents in 10 suburbs to receive a free test for the next 10 days.

In total, 40,000 tests have been performed since the launch of the program.

Andrews said the current situation “is very similar to forest fires”.