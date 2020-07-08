There are more than a million international students in America. Here are where they are from
By Arzu / July 8, 2020

Several American universities, including elite institutions such as Harvard and Princeton, have already announced some of them Teaching percentage will be online, Even for students on campus, in response to the Covid-19 epidemic, That has risen in the United States in recent weeks.
The move could affect more than a million international students currently studying in the United States. According to International Education Institute, 2018-2019 was the fourth year in a row that more than a million international students were studying at American institutions.

The vast majority of these students came from Asian countries, with the largest number from some distance coming from China (369,548) and India (202,014). In contrast, only 26,122 came from Canada (in fifth place) and 15229 from Mexico (in 10th place).

While 2018-2019 has recorded an all-new high for international students in the U.S., IIE data show small incomes in intake over the years from 2016-2019, which coincide with the election and presidency of Donald Trump.

According to the Institute of International Education, The vast majority of the funding comes for international students from abroadInstead of being funded by their host institutions, this means that international students are large corporations of American universities. While students will still be required to pay tuition fees, a hostile policy toward people seeking to study in the United States can discourage prospective students.

New York City is home to most international students, thanks to New York University and Columbia University which host 19605 and 15,897 students respectively.

Relatively few foreign students came from European countries, while European countries are the most popular destinations for American students studying abroad. Of the 341,751 students abroad, 12% are in the UK, 11% in Italy, 10% in Spain and 5% in France. On the contrary, the 51 countries that accounted for IIE as European countries accounted for only 8% of the international students currently in the United States.

