There are more than a million international students in America. Here are where they are from

The move could affect more than a million international students currently studying in the United States. According to International Education Institute, 2018-2019 was the fourth year in a row that more than a million international students were studying at American institutions.

The vast majority of these students came from Asian countries, with the largest number from some distance coming from China (369,548) and India (202,014). In contrast, only 26,122 came from Canada (in fifth place) and 15229 from Mexico (in 10th place).

While 2018-2019 has recorded an all-new high for international students in the U.S., IIE data show small incomes in intake over the years from 2016-2019, which coincide with the election and presidency of Donald Trump.