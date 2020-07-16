These international destinations are open to American tourists

(CNN) – Once one of the strongest travel documents in the world, the strength of the U.S. passport diminished under the cloud of coronavirus, as doors around the world closed to American travelers.

With coronavirus infection in the United States recently Three million Mark, many countries now view America with fear. Whatever they want these tourism dollars, they are not prepared to risk opening their borders.

Even as restrictions are eased in some places, Americans remain on the threat list. Earlier this month, the European Union removed the United States from its list of 15 countries whose tourists are allowed to visit.

While most US travelers stay near their homes this summer, preferring short-haul car trips to international air travel, some travelers will not allow a global pandemic to limit their travel plans.

There are still a few options.

Most of the Caribbean, for example, is open to American tourists. Other countries – including Mexico, the Maldives, and Turkey – do not quite welcome American travelers with open arms (more like a temperature check and Covid-19 test), but allow visitors to cross their borders for the first time since then coronavirus has closed most of the world.

Whether traveling to “open” international destinations is responsible or advisable and it is up to individuals to make a decision. However, it is worth noting that since the epidemic is ongoing, anything can change at any time.

While there may be international flights that can be booked to banned countries, any American passenger issued must check with the US embassy and airline before finalizing travel plans.

Here are the countries that U.S. passport holders can still visit.

Albania

Across the Adriatic Sea from Italy, the former communist country of Albania resumed international trade flights as of June 15, 2020.

There are no precise details as to what American travelers can expect upon arrival in Albania, however The American Embassy website It states that there will be more medical personnel at all entry points, in addition to checks and potential quarantine requirements.

“Passengers must be prepared to put travel restrictions into practice with little or no prior notice,” she says.

Antigua and Barbuda

Turners Beach on the southwest coast of Antigua. Stock clash

As of July 9, American travelers to Antigua and Barbuda “arriving by air must report a negative Covid-19-RT-PCR test (real-time polymerase chain reaction), which was performed within seven days of their flight,” according to For country travel tourism tips website

Moreover, visitors are monitored by local health officials for 14 days and another Covid-19 test may be required during the visit, which could mean quarantining while waiting for the test result.

Masks are required in public places and anyone who violates safety procedures can be subject to a fine of $ 5,000 and the possibility of imprisonment for a period of six months. Anyone going for reading is recommended Good print

Aruba

Visitors to Aruba will be asked to take the Covid-19 test. With permission from the Aruba Tourism Authority

American passengers from 24 states, including hotspots such as California and Florida, will be required to upload a negative Covid-19 test result through Aruba Boarding pass / descent card Operation, 72 hours before reaching Aruba.

Travelers from the other 26 states can choose to take a test on arrival, although the test must be prepaid and there is a mandatory quarantine while waiting for the test results.

Aruba also requires travel insurance to protect against medical expenses if they are diagnosed with coronavirus during their stay.

Aruba Tourist website It has all the specific health requirements for incoming travelers, which are large and subject to change, so check the latest information before booking travel.

Bahamas

There are no quarantine requirements to enter the Bahamas. Melissa Alkina / Bloomberg / Getty Images

The Bahamas international travel reopened on July 1. Before departure, visitors must connect to the Internet to fill in “ A healthy travel visa application “It includes loading a negative Covid-19 test result, which indicates that the test was performed at least 10 days before reaching the islands.

There are no quarantine requirements, however The Bahamas states that Visitors wear a mask and practice the social dimension. They should expect to check temperatures upon arrival.

Many island accommodations now carry a “Clean & Pristine” certification, and display banners to demonstrate their compliance with the latest island health and safety protocols.

Barbados

Barbados is open to tourists on July 12. Marnie Hunter / CNN

The island of Barbados welcomed tourists again on July 12. New protocols to protect visitors and residents are now in effect, and travelers are now required Complete the immigration card online Which can be done 72 hours before departure and presented 24 hours before travel.

The form includes health questions, including whether the traveler has a negative Covid-19 test result.

Travelers can choose to take the Covid-19 PCR test on arrival, although U.S. travelers who want a smoother travel experience are highly encouraged to pre-submit their negative test results via the Immigration and Access Portal with proof of these results in hand.

Belize

Belize encourages visitors to take the Covid-19 test 72 hours before arrival. Stock clash

When Belize reopens its airport on August 15, US incoming passengers must download the new Belize Health App (not currently running) and provide the required details before boarding a flight to Belize.

The app provides travelers with an ID and QR code that will be used to track contacts while they are in the country. The app will check daily to make sure there are no symptoms for your visitors.

Visitors must book hotels that have received a “Gold Standard Certificate of Merit” from Belize Tourism. Only these hotels will be open from August 15, and guests will be checked before check-in.

Belize also encourages visitors to take the Covid-19 PCR test at least 72 hours before traveling and provide negative results for quick entry.

Bermuda

Passengers must pay a fee to cover the cost of the test when heading to Bermuda. Alex Rosen / CNN

Welcoming visitors since July 1, Bermuda requires Each incoming traveler (regardless of age) must apply for a travel authorization, at a cost of $ 75 USD per adult and $ 30 for flight crew and children aged 9 years and under.

Visitors without a negative Covid-19 PCR test result will not be allowed to travel to Bermuda.

Upon arrival, passengers must present negative test results before departure, and submit them to the additional Covid-19 and quarantine test in their residence until the results are ready, which takes between six and eight hours.

Additional tests are required after the third, seventeenth and fourteenth days, depending on the length of stay, at various test sites around the island.

The travel permit fee covers the cost of the test.

Cambodia

Visitors to Cambodia will need to pay a deposit of $ 3,000 to cover the cost of testing and quarantine if necessary. Tang Chen Sothi / AFP / Getty Images

If you sit on $ 3000 and want to travel to Phnom Penh International Airport to embark on a Cambodian adventure, then this is an option now.

“Upon arrival, all foreign travelers must deposit $ 3,000 at the airport to pay for the services of antivirus services,” the airport manager, Sao Wattana, said in a statement dated June 10.

Visitors will be asked to take a Covid-19 test, and if it is negative, the remaining funds minus $ 160 will be returned to cover the cost of the test and the day it will be fully presented at the waiting center.

A positive test result has serious financial and social consequences, including hospitalization and medical care, and a 14-day quarantine for all visiting passenger flights and additional dependent expenses.

Croatia

Ignoring the European Union’s ban on Americans traveling to Europe, Croatia began welcoming American tourists on July 10.

Passengers need to pass a negative Covid-19 PCR test, “no more than 48 hours old (from the time of taking the swab until reaching the border crossing),” according to an alert on website The United States Embassy in Zagreb.

Dominican Republic

The temperature will be tested for travelers to Dominican Republic. The Ministry of Tourism of the Dominican Republic

As part of standard immigration and customs models, American travelers travel to Dominican Republic They will have to fill in a health statement to ensure that they do not show any symptoms of the Coron virus within 72 hours of travel.

However, anyone who has symptoms or records a temperature above 100.6 ° F (38 ° C) should be tested. Passengers with positive results will be isolated and treated.

Visitors also need to provide contact information, but its essence is that when it comes to Covid-19 symptoms and their testing, DR is ready to take your word for it.

Dubai

Tourism resumed to Dubai on July 7. GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP via Getty Images

Dubai resumed tourism on July 7. Visitors to the UAE are required to obtain medical travel insurance to cover any necessary treatment from Covid-19 and to submit a negative Covid-19 PCR test result within 96 hours of arrival.

Passengers must complete a “health clearance form” before departure to ensure that they do not have any symptoms of Coron virus.

Passengers can expect temperature and mandatory testing if they develop symptoms.

Furthermore, “tourists are required to register all their details on the COVID-19 DXB application upon arrival,” according to Visit Dubai website.

Ecuador

Unless you have an additional 14 days to burn, Ecuador Not a great international option. Although American travelers are allowed to go, they are subject to a 14-day mandatory quarantine – even with the negative Covid-19 PCR test result.

Quarantine for foreigners at their expense is only available at Specific hotels In Quito, Guayaquil or Manta, these reservations must be confirmed before arrival.

Tourist sites in the Galapagos Islands reopened to visitors on July 13, although the quarantine base is currently in effect, a visit to the UNESCO Heritage Site is a major investment of time.

Egypt

Egypt eased restrictions on tourism on July 1, and there are regular direct flights on Egypt Air from New York City and Washington DC to Cairo.

American travelers Need to get a visa Either before traveling or upon arrival you will undergo temperature checks and you must adhere to the requirements of social walk away and wearing a mask.

In terms of exactly what US passport holders are waiting upon arrival, it is difficult to obtain details. The preparation comes with a negative maximum Covid-19 test result of 48 hours and proof of medical insurance

Egypt announced Many tourism operations have resumed, including the opening of the Pyramids of Giza on July 7.

French Polynesia

French Polynesia welcomes tourists from July 15. Soleil Wavinec / AFP / Getty Images

Travelers looking for extreme tropical isolation are welcome in the islands of Tahiti and Bora Bora on July 15.

French Polynesia requires a Passive Covid-19 test Within 72 hours of departure, they are served before passengers board their flight.

Passengers must also complete a “Health Entry Form” (one form per household), detailing their current health condition and agreeing to report symptoms and undergo additional testing if deemed necessary on arrival or during residency.

Jamaica

The Golden Eye, Jamaica. Island Police Station

Jamaica reopened its doors to tourists on June 15, but has since updated its requirements for travelers, which include updating the Internet. Travel permission “And the ability to test on arrival.

Beginning July 15, due to an increase in coronavirus infections in the U.S., passengers from New York, Florida, Arizona, and Texas must upload negative Covid-19 test results for travel permission. The test date must be within 10 days of arrival.

Each passenger must present his travel permit with his passport at the point of departure.

All travelers “from the areas where the virus is highly transmitted by society” at the airport will be tested upon their arrival and required to be quarantined at the accommodation of their choice so that the results are ready, usually within 48 hours.

Only hotels, villas or guest houses within the “Flexible Corridor” will accept guests. According to the Visit Jamaica website, “the flexible lane includes the coastline from Negril to Port Antonio. Only tourists are allowed inside the lane that has been trained and evaluated to comply with the Covid-19 protocols.”

Kosovo

No test or quarantine is required for travelers arriving in Kosovo.

According to The website of the United States Embassy in Kosovo : “Pristina International Airport is said to be open to all travelers; however, some US citizens are still denied boarding in the United States because they cannot prove they are residents or citizens of Kosovo.

“Despite the openness to tourists, the embassy strongly suggests that US visitors cancel or postpone any travel plans to Kosovo this summer.”

the moldive Islands

Maldives is open to visitors from 15 July. Stock clash

The Maldives is one of the most sought after vacation destinations in the world, and it opens again to all international tourists on July 15. American travelers are not required to take the test before departure, but will have to complete a health clearance upon arrival.

All tourists must pre-book their accommodation.

According to a press release issued by Visit the Maldives : “Tourist resorts, live ships and hotels on uninhabited islands are open for reservations starting from July 15. The guest houses and hotels on uninhabited islands will open for reservations starting from August 1.”

Mexico

Balandra Beach in La Paz, Mexico Alfredo Martinez / Getty Images

Although the land borders between the United States and Mexico remain closed, American travelers can travel to Mexico.

There are no test requirements at this time, although the recent reopening of Mexico coincided with an increase in cases of coronavirus.

Passengers can expect temperature checks and other additional checks upon arrival.

Northern Macedonia

Northern Macedonia is open to tourists. There are no test or quarantine requirements, but airports take place Thermal examination For all passengers.

Rwanda

Rwanda is one of the most sought after destinations in Africa. Courtesy visit to Rwanda

Rwanda’s national parks make it one of the most sought after destinations in Africa, but only currently if you can afford a private charter to get there.

If you can wait a few weeks, Rwanda will reopen to international commercial flights on August 1. At that time, all international visitors are required Presenting a negative Covid-19 PCR test Shoot within 72 hours of arriving in Rwanda.

Any tourist wishing to visit tourist attractions such as Vulcano’s National Park must take an additional Covid-19 test at the airport, and the hotel is expected to quarantine until the results are ready.

Serbia

Serbia The borders are open But tourists must realize recently Torrent protests About new restrictions, including a long weekend curfew. There was also a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the country.

St. Barts

It is difficult to find a bad view on the island of Tony St. Barthelemy Brick Fletcher, CNN

St. Barts Island reopened to international travelers in late June. As of July 10, visitors are required to show a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken within 72 hours of arrival.

Those staying longer than a week will need to pay about $ 150 USD for additional testing on their eighth day.

Currently, travelers can reach St. Barts via Antigua and San Juan, Puerto Rico. Both airports require the same documentation: negative Covid-19 PCR test result, taken within 72 hours of arrival.

Saint Martin Princess Juliana Airport remains closed to commercial flights from the United States.

Lucia Street

Pigeon Beach in St. Lucia. Daniel Selim / Agence France-Presse through Getty Images

Those traveling to Saint Lucia from the United States must submit a negative result from the Covid-19 PCR test, which was performed within seven days of travel. Visitors must also complete Registration before arrival Form – and travel with a printed and completed form.

Visitors must have confirmed reservations on a Covid approved property (currently there are seven) for the duration of their trip. Unless the hotel coordinates a certified trip, tourists must remain where they register.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Docking sailing ships in the shallow waters of Union Island, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and the West Indies. Stock clash

All travelers to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines They must undergo Covid-19 PCR on arrival, unless they reach the negative Covid-19 test result (antibody test within five days, and PCR test within two days), in which case they will not be required to quarantine.

Visitors must be granted “Approval of the * VINCYCOVID Application” and complete “VINCYCOVID Survey”.

بالإضافة إلى ذلك ، سيتم فحص جميع الركاب لمعرفة الأعراض عند الوصول ، بما في ذلك فحص درجة الحرارة.

تنزانيا

تنزانيا مفتوحة للسياح. توني كارومبا / أ ف ب / أ ف ب / جيتي إيماجيس

مثال آخر حيث لا يمنع السفر ، تنزانيا مفتوحة للسياح . على الرغم من عدم وجود متطلبات الاختبار أو الحجر الصحي ، سيخضع المسافرون لفحوصات شاملة وفي بعض الحالات ، سيُطلب منهم إجراء اختبار Covid-19.

يتعين على الركاب القادمين ملء “استمارة المراقبة الصحية” عند الوصول.

ديك رومي

معظم الحدود التركية مفتوحة منذ 12 يونيو. دان كيتوود / جيتي إيماجيس أوروبا / جيتي إيماجيس

تم فتح غالبية الحدود التركية منذ 12 يونيو. لا توجد حاليًا قيود على سفر المواطنين الأمريكيين إلى تركيا ، على الرغم من أنه يجب على الركاب استكمال نموذج معلومات والاستعداد لفحص أعراض فيروسات التاجية عند الوصول.

جزر تركس وكايكوس

يتميز Grace Bay بالقرب من مدينة بروفيدنسياليس في جزر تركس وكايكوس بشواطئ عالمية المستوى ورياضات مائية. صراع الأسهم

أحدث المعلومات المتعلقة بالمسافرين الأمريكيين الذين يرغبون في زيارة تركس وكايكوس هي كما يلي:

اعتبارًا من 22 يوليو ، يجب على الزائرين تقديم نتيجة اختبار Covid-19 السلبية ويجب أن يكون الاختبار قد تم إجراؤه في غضون خمسة أيام من الوصول. الأطفال 10 سنوات أو أقل ليسوا ملزمين بهذا الشرط.

يجب على المسافرين أيضًا إكمال استبيان الفحص الصحي عبر الإنترنت وحمل تأمين طبي للسفر لتغطية أي تكاليف متعلقة بـ Covid-19 (من الحجر الصحي إلى رعاية المستشفى).

أوكرانيا

يحتاج المسافرون إلى أوكرانيا إلى تنزيل تطبيق لتلبية المتطلبات. Pixabay

تعتبر الولايات المتحدة دولة “المنطقة الحمراء” في أوكرانيا ، مما يعني أن لديها أكثر من 40 حالة إصابة بفيروس التاجي النشط لكل 100،000 شخص. للدخول إلى أوكرانيا ، يجب على المسافرين تنزيل تطبيق “Dii Vdoma” واختيار أحد الخيارات الثلاثة.

يمكنهم إما إجراء اختبار Covid-19 PCR في غضون 24 ساعة من عبور الحدود ، أو الدخول إلى وحدة العزل ، أو الحجر الصحي في وجهتهم ، والتي يمكنهم تسجيلها عبر التطبيق.

التأمين الصحي للسفر هو أيضا شرط لتغطية أي تكاليف تتعلق بعلاج Covid-19.

المملكة المتحدة

يُسمح دائمًا للمسافرين الأمريكيين بالسفر إلى المملكة المتحدة – عليهم فقط الخضوع إلى الحجر الصحي الإلزامي لمدة 14 يومًا.